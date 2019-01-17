Powerful California storms prompt flooding, mudslides and avalanches warnings

Amid a relentless series of storms, a powerful storm has been wreaking havoc in California from Wednesday into Thursday, further raising concerns of flooding, mudslides and avalanches.

On Monday and Tuesday, Los Angeles received over 1.75 inches of rain, and San Diego picked up just over 0.55 of an inch of rain. On Wednesday, they received two-thirds of an inch and 0.11 of an inch, respectively, AccuWeather meteorologists reported.

The series of storms prompted officials to put communities on alert for mudslides and flooding, as well as creating dangerous travel conditions.



Storms pound California with flooding and mudslides

AP Photo/Garret Fischer

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Department of Water and Power employees work in the pouring rain to clear a fallen tree from a road in the Hollywood hills in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(Twitter/LA County Public Works)

Los Angeles County Public Works warns on Twitter of rock falling on the canyons due to the storms. This massive boulder shut down Stunt Rd. in Calabasas, California, on Thursday morning.

(Twitter/LA County Public Works)

(Twitter/NWS Los Angeles)

Flood waters inundated the Ventura Beach RV park off Main Street and the 101 highway Thursday morning. The Ventura River remains just above flood stage at 10 a.m. PST, but it has peaked and is starting to drop.

(Twitter/NWS Los Angeles)

(Twitter/Caltrans District 7)

Rock fall on Thursday morning.

(Twitter/Caltrans District 7)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Waves pound the beach during a rain storm Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Malibu, Calif. Southern California authorities concerned with rising streams and excessive runoff ordered evacuations in parts of Malibu and other areas scarred by wildfires.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A vehicle is seen through thick fog during a rainstorm Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Malibu, Calif. Southern California authorities concerned with rising streams and excessive runoff ordered evacuations in areas scarred by wildfires.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A superhero impersonator stands on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as it rains Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Numerous vehicles have collided in a foggy mountain pass as a storm system passes through Southern California.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Pedestrians make their way along a rain soaked Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

Toppled trees, snarled roads and downed power lines could be found all around Northern California on Wednesday, sometimes with deadly consequences, Associated Press (AP) News reports.

At least five deaths have been reported during the week of stormy weather.

Tens of thousands of people were without electricity late Wednesday night, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

Blizzard conditions blanketed the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, prompting a blizzard warning for much of the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe on Wednesday night.

Heavy snowfall, multiple spin-outs and a jack-knifed big rig led to the closure of a major Northern California freeway in the Sierra Nevada, AP News reports.

The heavy snowfall also prompted an avalanche warning in the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday.



CA storm 1-17-2019 More

Runoff flowed from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Sierra Nevada foothills and from Central Coast counties to Los Angeles and the inland region to the east.

Concerns for debris flows and mudslides were especially high in communities near burn scars of recent wildfires, such as in areas affected by the Camp Fire in November.

A flash flood watch was in effect for the area burned by the Camp Fire, the Northern California town of Paradise.

Areas under evacuation orders included parts of fire-scarred Malibu, where public schools were closed. Several vital canyon roads in the area were closed due rock fall danger.

Rain and winds forced the cancellation of more than 140 flights at San Francisco International Airport, AP News reports.

Rain and fog in the mountains made visibility difficult for motorists in the San Diego area, NWS tweeted on Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a high surf warning for San Francisco County through Friday, with 30-foot breakers along the coast of the North Bay, Monterey Bay and Big Sur.

Coastal Flood Advisory was put in effect from Thursday night until Friday morning in Los Angeles. Large surf and high tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the coast line, according to NWS Los Angeles.

Floodwaters inundated the Ventura Beach RV park off Main Street and the 101 highway on Thursday morning. The Ventura River remains just above flood stage at 10 a.m. PST but has peaked and is starting to drop, NWS tweeted.



Video of flood waters from the #Ventura River in the RV park near Main St. No injuries, but a few wet vehicles. #CAwx #Flood pic.twitter.com/UGYFcRCKs1 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 17, 2019

Water is flowing across Bosley Lane in Horsethief Canyon. Video taken at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, January 17th, 2019. Video by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department. #HolyFloodWatch @RivCoReady pic.twitter.com/mV7jmfPx1G — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) January 17, 2019

Reminder: please stay away from streams and rivers during #LARain. The water can rise quickly and without warning, sweeping away people and objects in its path. pic.twitter.com/GBSukn8Rzr — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 16, 2019