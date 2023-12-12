Powerful cyberattack caused Kyivstar outage that affected millions, company promises compensation

Kyivstar identifies cause of massive network outage — it was a cyberattack

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar was targeted in a powerful cyberattack, causing a technical failure that temporarily disrupted communication services and internet access for millions of Ukrainians, the company announced in a press release on Dec. 12.

“To document the circumstances and consequences of the illegal actions interfering with Kyivstar's network operations, the operator has involved representatives of law enforcement and special state services, who are currently working in the company's office. As of now, it is known that the personal data of subscribers has not been compromised,” Kyivstar stated.

The operator's specialists are still working to resolve the consequences of the cyberattack and to restore communication and services as soon as possible.

“Kyivstar will definitely provide compensation to subscribers who were unable to use the operator's services or had no connection,” the company stated. Kyivstar also apologized to subscribers for the temporary inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding.

Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko provided advice on how to act during a large-scale outage for Kyivstar mobile operator subscribers if they need to contact someone.

“If you need to contact relatives or call emergency services, please find the nearest police station or fire and rescue unit,” wrote Klymenko on Telegram. “Ask for help from National Guard personnel, police officers, and border guards on duty in towns and on highways.”

Emergency numbers 101, 102, 112 are operating normally, Klymenko said.

Ukraine's largest operator Kyivstar experienced a major outage on the morning of Dec. 12., with communication problems observed across Ukraine.

The company announced a technical failure, resulting in the unavailability of communication services and internet access for part of its subscriber base.

The Digital Transformation Ministry explained why the Kyivstar outage caused problems with national roaming. The restoration of communication services for Kyivstar subscribers will begin within a few hours, said Vice Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov at around 11 am.

