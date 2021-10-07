Powerful earthquake hits Pakistan
A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20
The son and namesake of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising, registered his candidacy Wednesday for next year’s presidential elections, sparking a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his late father. Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. filed his papers with the elections commission, then waved at dozens of supporters chanting his name. The 64-year-old announced his candidacy Tuesday, vowing to unite Filipinos to overcome the challenges in the wake of of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Hayes’ damning montage shows why the Missouri Republican’s latest indignation is “frankly kind of astounding.”
A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]
Dona Bissey's lawyer pleaded for leniency, saying Bissey had lost many customers at her hair salon since her arrest in February.
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.
Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, of Houston, Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, both of Humble, TX face charges of assault, attempted assault and harassment.
Vero Beach couple arrested for defrauding people out of $2 million using pool company
The dad was left unconscious after his teen daughter threw lye powder and water on him, police say.
A team of specialists that investigate cold cases says it has identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s with a series of brutal slayings and unsolvable riddles.
Some of Al Capone's most prized possessions are up for sale starting this Friday.
The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August
A man was shot and killed outside Central Grille Wednesday.
Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.
The rare 'keyword warrant' ordered Google to identify anyone who searched a kidnapping victim's name, address, or number, Forbes reported.
Twitter/NBC DFWPolice have arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly got into a fight at a North Texas high school on Wednesday morning, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one 25-year-old adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, while the other three are in good condition or have already been treated.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicDays after calling the opposing counsel a “fucktard,” reported billionaire Alki David on Tuesday lost a wrongful termination suit filed by a former employee who claimed he was axed for raising safety concerns at David’s hologram business. On Wednesday, the jury concluded that his company must pay out more than $7 million in damages.Reached by phone, David, heir to a Coca-Cola bottling company, suggested he is likely to appeal the verdict. “I believe in the appeals proce
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA young woman who claims she was sexually abused by a prominent member of New York’s Hasidic Jewish community three decades ago is going after his greatest legacy: a massive brass menorah in the heart of Brooklyn.The plaintiff, a 36-year-old woman now living in Israel, claims celebrated silversmith Hirschel Pekkar sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times in the 1990s, starting when she was 5 years old. Pekkar died this July, but his menorah—which the lawsuit describes as
Per court documents, Jeffrey Allen Burnham said before the shooting that he suspected his brother knew 'something' about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Under cobblestone streets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, diggers have uncovered new hiding spots in underground sewers where some Jews managed to flee from Nazi occupying forces during World War Two. More than 100,000 Jews, or around one third of the city's population at the time, were killed by the Nazis, according to the local historian Hanna Tychka. A few managed to survive, including father and daughter Ignacy and Krystyna Chiger, who escaped from the Jewish ghetto by digging a tunnel to the city's sewage system, and later wrote books recounting their experiences.
