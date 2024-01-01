Powerful earthquake off Japan's coast prompts tsunami warning

According to Japan's national broadcaster NHK, a "major tsunami warning" was issued Monday after a powerful earthquake struck north of the country's main island.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4. The U.S. Geological Survey showed one quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5.

There were warnings of possible tsunami as high as 5 meters (yards) in the Ishikawa prefecture, and presenters on the national broadcaster urged people in the region to move quickly to higher ground.

This is a breaking story, please refresh your browser for updates.

A star indicates the epicenter of an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 that struck northeast of Japan's main island on Jan. 1, 2024. / Credit: U.S. Geological Survey

Anderson Cooper on freeing yourself from the burden of grief

"Hail and farewell": A tribute to those we lost in 2023

A recap of the good news from 2023