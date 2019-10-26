Powerful earthquakes reveal mysterious 15-million-year-old fossil in California

Following July's powerful California earthquakes, a utility crew on a private road made a remarkable find: a 600-pound stone block encasing a fossil of a large torso that scientists believe probably dates back 15 million years.

The scientists think the July 4 earthquake — magnitude 6.4 — and the July 5 earthquake — magnitude 7.1 — in Kern County dislodged the 4-foot-long block from the Tapo Canyon area, causing it to roll down into the Simi Valley.

Russell Shapiro, professor of paleontology at CSU Chico, believes the fossil could be a small whale, the kind that swam in the Pacific Ocean when it covered the Simi Valley area and coastal Southern California millions of years ago.

But he's not certain because the creature's head hasn't been found.

"I really want to go back and look for it," Shapiro said with a laugh.

Thus, he said, the fossil could be a sea hippo, a species that also lived in the Pacific when the Simi Valley area was underneath it.

"We're confident that this rock is of the Miocene age," which ranges from 23 million years ago to 5.3 million years ago, he said.

"We think this particular one is probably about 15 million years old," he said.

Shapiro said he's excited "by how much material is in the large block. It's not just a few random bones.

"But we would be more excited if there was a head," he said.

The fossil "will definitely add to our knowledge of the area," he said. "And it could be very important for future study."

The find

The utility crew spotted the 600-pound block on the private road about two weeks after the earthquakes and contacted SWCA Environmental in Pasadena, a nationwide environmental consulting firm, Shapiro said.

"Utilities crews, construction crews know that if they uncover artifacts or fossils, they have to alert the authorities," he said.

The crew took photos of the block and sent them to the firm for which Shapiro does some work, he said.

The firm, in turn, contacted Shapiro and asked him if the block was something that needed protecting, he said.

"And based on the field photos, we said, 'Yes, this is worth protecting,'" he said.

The photos showed a fairly complete torso, he said.

"But it looked like the head had just snapped off," he said.

About a month after the fossil was discovered, a team of experts, including Shapiro, went to the site to take possession of the fossil and transport it to CSU Chico, a federally recognized institution for collecting fossils.