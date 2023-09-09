Powerful explosions rock Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea

One of the explosions in occupied Crimea

The area of Staryi Krym, in the southeastern part of the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, was shaken by four powerful explosions on Sept. 9, according to Serhiy Bratchuk, Chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, who reported the incident on his Telegram channel.

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko also shared news of the explosions in Crimea via Telegram.

Read also: Russia starts to realize it can’t hold on to Crimea – interview with Refat Chubarov

Explosions have become a regular occurrence in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with recent incidents including several explosions on Aug. 30 in Feodosiya and the village of Prymorsky, accompanied by visible flashes witnessed by local residents.

Read also: Blasts rock occupied Berdyansk and Mariupol, reports of strikes on Russian positions

On Oct. 8, 2022, multiple spans of the Crimean Bridge collapsed as a result of a powerful explosion.

The bridge, which was built illegally between Russia and the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, suffered another strike on July 17, and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Marat Khusnullin, admitted that one section of the bridge’s road cannot be restored.

The head of Ukraine’s SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk, later confirmed his agency’s involvement in these blasts. The most recent operation was a joint effort with the Ukrainian Navy, during which Ukrainian Sea Baby maritime attack drones were used.

NV

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine