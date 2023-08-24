Powerful home named ‘The Dark Chalet’ lists in Utah. See the award-winning ‘marvel’

There’s a work of art that people will discover doesn’t live on the wall inside a fancy museum, but rather along a hillside in Eden, Utah.

Its name is “The Dark Chalet,” and it’s an American Institute of Architects “award-winning celestial marvel” designed by architect Tom Wiscombe, whose work includes the Los Angeles Sky House, San Jose Spectacular, Vilnius Concert Hall in Lithuania and the Sunset Spectacular in West Hollywood.

“The Dark Chalet” is listed for $15 million.

“Adorned in a seamless fusion of glossy and matte composite skin, the home stealthily integrates a commercial-grade solar system capable of generating over 300% of its energy needs,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty eloquently describes. “Inside, a symphony of stairs and bridges unite the living spaces and terraces, creating an expansive spatial volume transcending ordinary architecture.”

The grace and slick beauty of the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home are hard to masterfully put into words to describe the wonderland that is the interior.

Outside, stairs venture alongside the ebony structure, curving around and up the hill, leading to the entrance.

Once inside, a brilliant fireplace, sleek and vivacious, sticks out to the eye from the living room area. The fireplace is “reminiscent of the hearths found in grand European castles,” the listing says.

Panoramic mountain and tree views also peer in from the glass walls in many of the home’s rooms.

Features include a Boffi kitchen along with an Orion constellation depiction on the dining room ceiling.

Eden is about 50 miles north of Salt Lake City.

A home nicknamed ‘The Dark Chalet’ has landed on the real estate market in Eden, Utah for $15 million.

‘Storybook cottage’ built under an iconic Hollywood landmark is for sale. Take a look