Powerful House chair Eliot Engel defeated by progressive newcomer Jamaal Bowman in stunning upset

WASHINGTON – Rep. Eliot Engel, a powerful House committee chair who served decades in Congress, was defeated by a political newcomer in a stunning upset showing the power of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, according to the Associated Press.

More than three weeks after polls closed in the the New York primary, Jamaal Bowman was officially declared the winner Friday over incumbent Engel, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee – ending a 30 year career in Congress.

"The numbers are clear, and I will not be the Democratic nominee for the 16th Congressional District seat in the fall election," Engel said. "Serving the people of the Bronx and Westchester in Congress has been the greatest privilege of my life, and what a remarkable 32 years it has been."

Engel's defeat at the hands of a progressive candidate who is also a person of color comes at a moment when racial justice is at the forefront of the national conversation. It also comes as progressives were looking for a win after the disappointment of Sen. Bernie Sanders ending his bid for president earlier this year.

Bowman called the win a "tremendous honor and privilege" in a live video posted to social media. He said his campaign was about "building coalitions across race, across class, across religion, across age, across our beautiful differences, leveraging our beautiful differences, to make the world a better place."

The district heavily leans toward Democrats, meaning Bowman is likely to secure a victory in the November general election.

The future for another powerful House chair, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, also from New York, remains unclear as absentee ballots continue to be counted in New York. Maloney, who heads the House Oversight Committee, was leading by a slim margin over progressive challenger Suraj Patel shortly after the June 23 primary.

At the center of the push to oust both Engel and Maloney was the same force that pushed freshman star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to defeating a powerful incumbent in 2018 in a neighboring New York district: Newcomers arguing that change was needed and incumbents had lost touch with their districts.

Bowman held a large lead over 16-term Engel in New York's 16th Congressional District for several days after the primary and declared victory but the race wasn't called until thousands of absentee ballots were counted.

As chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Engel was at the forefront of the House impeachment probe, which centered on allegations that Trump pressured Ukrainian officials to open an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden.

More recently, he has led an investigation into Trump’s controversial decision to fire the State Department’s long-time independent watchdog, who was probing allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked a staffer to run personal errands for himself and his wife.