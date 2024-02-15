PHOTOS: Nor'easter blasts East Coast with biggest snow of the season for some

Winter is certainly proving it's not going anywhere in a hurry across Canada's East Coast. Just less than two since parts of Nova Scotia were buried in 100+ cm of snow, and another powerful storm has targeted the region. This time, a nor'easter that served up dangerous blizzard conditions for Valentine's Day.

Nova Scotia bore the brunt of the system once again in the Maritimes, with 35 cm reported at the Halifax airport by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, St. John's, N.L. has now officially reported its snowiest winter day so far this season, as the system has dropped 26+ cm on the region so far. In Gander, nearly 50 cm had piled up by 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Additional snow and winds will continue to batter Newfoundland through Thursday, with some of the hardest hit areas in line to see 60+ cm by the time all is said and done on Friday. The worst is now over in Nova Scotia, though with another daunting clean-up ahead.

Here’s a look at the situation so far, in photos and videos:

Nathan Coleman - Bus stuck in Halifax snowstorm - Feb. 14, 2024

A bus stuck in the snow in Halifax. (Nathan Coleman)

NATHAN COLEMAN - TWN Van

A Weather Network van sits buried in snow. (Nathan Coleman)

