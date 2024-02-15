PHOTOS: Nor'easter blasts East Coast with biggest snow of the season for some
Winter is certainly proving it's not going anywhere in a hurry across Canada's East Coast. Just less than two since parts of Nova Scotia were buried in 100+ cm of snow, and another powerful storm has targeted the region. This time, a nor'easter that served up dangerous blizzard conditions for Valentine's Day.
BEWARE: Towering snow piles could lead to very expensive problems you didn't see coming
Nova Scotia bore the brunt of the system once again in the Maritimes, with 35 cm reported at the Halifax airport by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, St. John's, N.L. has now officially reported its snowiest winter day so far this season, as the system has dropped 26+ cm on the region so far. In Gander, nearly 50 cm had piled up by 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Additional snow and winds will continue to batter Newfoundland through Thursday, with some of the hardest hit areas in line to see 60+ cm by the time all is said and done on Friday. The worst is now over in Nova Scotia, though with another daunting clean-up ahead.
Here’s a look at the situation so far, in photos and videos:
Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2
Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2 / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2 / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2 / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2 / Twitter" Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2 / Twitter"
— Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) Nathan Coleman on Twitter: "Fire crews and police on scene at an incident that occurred at the intersection of the Bedford HWY and Dartmouth Rd this morning #Bedford #Halifax @MurphTWN @HRMFireNews pic.twitter.com/lKouhPVoW2 / Twitter"
February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P
February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .Colin Lane on Twitter: "February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P / Twitter" Colin Lane on Twitter: "February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P / Twitter" Colin Lane on Twitter: "February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P / Twitter" Colin Lane on Twitter: "February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P / Twitter" Colin Lane on Twitter: "February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P / Twitter"
— Colin Lane (@ColinLa709) Colin Lane on Twitter: "February 15th 2024 08:00. Good morning from Galway in St.John's NL near the TCH .#ShareYourWeather #nlwx #NLStorm #yyt pic.twitter.com/XM3dCG6T8P / Twitter"
Snow and more snow. Front driveway done, now it's time for the back. Bonavista, NL #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/emLKzYfhEx
Snow and more snow.
Front driveway done, now it’s time for the back.
Bonavista, NL Mark Gray 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Snow and more snow. Front driveway done, now it's time for the back. Bonavista, NL #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/emLKzYfhEx / Twitter" Mark Gray 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Snow and more snow. Front driveway done, now it's time for the back. Bonavista, NL #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/emLKzYfhEx / Twitter" Mark Gray 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Snow and more snow. Front driveway done, now it's time for the back. Bonavista, NL #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/emLKzYfhEx / Twitter"
— Mark Gray 🇨🇦 (@GrayMarker99) Mark Gray 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Snow and more snow. Front driveway done, now it's time for the back. Bonavista, NL #nlwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/emLKzYfhEx / Twitter"
The snow is heavy. Take your time. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/N4g0kKraTH
The snow is heavy. Take your time. shannon lewis-simpson on Twitter: "The snow is heavy. Take your time. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/N4g0kKraTH / Twitter" shannon lewis-simpson on Twitter: "The snow is heavy. Take your time. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/N4g0kKraTH / Twitter"
— shannon lewis-simpson (@slewisimpson) shannon lewis-simpson on Twitter: "The snow is heavy. Take your time. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/N4g0kKraTH / Twitter"
An adorable Doberman in Sydney, Nova Scotia navigates the large snow drifts outside her home. #DogsOfTwitter Watch more video: https://t.co/GV197l0WLj pic.twitter.com/j2mc89jrJ6
An adorable Doberman in Sydney, Nova Scotia navigates the large snow drifts outside her home. The Weather Network on Twitter: "An adorable Doberman in Sydney, Nova Scotia navigates the large snow drifts outside her home. #DogsOfTwitter Watch more video: https://t.co/GV197l0WLj pic.twitter.com/j2mc89jrJ6 / Twitter"
Watch more video: The Weather Network on Twitter: "An adorable Doberman in Sydney, Nova Scotia navigates the large snow drifts outside her home. #DogsOfTwitter Watch more video: https://t.co/GV197l0WLj pic.twitter.com/j2mc89jrJ6 / Twitter" The Weather Network on Twitter: "An adorable Doberman in Sydney, Nova Scotia navigates the large snow drifts outside her home. #DogsOfTwitter Watch more video: https://t.co/GV197l0WLj pic.twitter.com/j2mc89jrJ6 / Twitter"
— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) The Weather Network on Twitter: "An adorable Doberman in Sydney, Nova Scotia navigates the large snow drifts outside her home. #DogsOfTwitter Watch more video: https://t.co/GV197l0WLj pic.twitter.com/j2mc89jrJ6 / Twitter"
Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV
Just a little snow falling. Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 on Twitter: "Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV / Twitter" Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 on Twitter: "Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV / Twitter" Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 on Twitter: "Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV / Twitter" Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 on Twitter: "Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV / Twitter" Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 on Twitter: "Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV / Twitter"
— Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 (@diggerjones27) Stephanie Fraser 🇨🇦 🫐💙🐾🐾🏴 on Twitter: "Just a little snow falling. #nlwx @weathernetwork #nlstorm #snowdogs pic.twitter.com/pSLzMB5nTV / Twitter"
High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq
High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter" PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter"
— PhotoCapeBreton (@PhotoCapeBreton) PhotoCapeBreton on Twitter: "High winds cause whiteouts at Inverness. @weathernetwork @KalinMitchelCTV @tsimpkin @allistercanada @CindyDayWeather @ryansnoddon #NSStorm @MurphTWN @RhythmTheMet @NateTWN @YHZweatherguy @CBmesonet @CTVAtlantic Media: permission granted to use across all platforms! #CapeBreton pic.twitter.com/jF9Npenpiq / Twitter"
A bus stuck in the snow in Halifax. (Nathan Coleman)
A Weather Network van sits buried in snow. (Nathan Coleman)
Anyone want to dig out our shovels so we can dig out our footpath again? #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/wemn91V1HC
Anyone want to dig out our shovels so we can dig out our footpath again? Bev Phillips on Twitter: "Anyone want to dig out our shovels so we can dig out our footpath again? #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/wemn91V1HC / Twitter" Bev Phillips on Twitter: "Anyone want to dig out our shovels so we can dig out our footpath again? #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/wemn91V1HC / Twitter"
— Bev Phillips (@BevJPhillips) Bev Phillips on Twitter: "Anyone want to dig out our shovels so we can dig out our footpath again? #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/wemn91V1HC / Twitter"
What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y
What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. Lucas Bourque on Twitter: "What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y / Twitter" Lucas Bourque on Twitter: "What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y / Twitter" Lucas Bourque on Twitter: "What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y / Twitter" Lucas Bourque on Twitter: "What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y / Twitter" Lucas Bourque on Twitter: "What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y / Twitter"
— Lucas Bourque (@Lucas_Bourque_) Lucas Bourque on Twitter: "What a beautiful morning! I always enjoy going out after a fresh snowfall. We received 26.5 cm overnight. #NSStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/TpES4HMG7y / Twitter"
A lot of transit users trying to get home in the storm pic.twitter.com/vIH7Pr8eCS
A lot of transit users trying to get home in the storm Safe Kjipuktuk on Twitter: "A lot of transit users trying to get home in the storm pic.twitter.com/vIH7Pr8eCS / Twitter"
— Safe Kjipuktuk (@safe_hrm) Safe Kjipuktuk on Twitter: "A lot of transit users trying to get home in the storm pic.twitter.com/vIH7Pr8eCS / Twitter"