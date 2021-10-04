Powerful Philadelphia union boss, council member go on trial

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Powerful Philadelphia labor leader Johnny “Doc” Dougherty went on trial Monday in a City Hall corruption case that accuses him of keeping a City Council member on the union payroll to push his agenda.

Dougherty, 61, who has steered more than $30 million in union funds to political candidates, faces a later extortion trial over other union activities. He expressed confidence that he would clear his name as he arrived for jury selection Monday at the federal courthouse, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“I have had zero crimes,” Dougherty said outside the courthouse, making a zero with his hand for emphasis. “So this is a relief. I can’t wait to get in and get this done.”

Dougherty had been in the FBI’s sights for years before the 2019 indictment charged him with more than 100 crimes, including keeping City Council member Bobby Henon in a $70,000-a-year union job while he worked full time in the $140,000-a-year City Council post.

Dougherty has held a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region during more than two decades at the helm of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which has nearly 5,000 members. He also leads the city’s Buildings Trades Council, an umbrella group of local unions with 70,000 members.

As an example, according to the indictment, Dougherty pressed Comcast Corp. to steer $2 million worth of electrical work to a friend as the media giant negotiated the renewal of the city’s 15-year cable lease; pressured Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to have union workers install MRI machines; and had Henon investigate a towing company that seized Dougherty’s car.

The union mostly backs Democratic candidates, but has also supported Republicans at times.

Henon, a Democrat and former union electrician, has remained on the City Council since the 2019 indictment. Both he and Dougherty face 13 counts, including conspiracy and honest services fraud, and a maximum 20-year sentence on the most serious charge. Both have pleaded not guilty and remain free on bond.

Federal prosecutors say Dougherty “put his own self-interests over that of the membership.”

However, defense lawyer Henry E. Hockeimer, in a 2019 statement, said Dougherty has put all of his energy into the union and called it “preposterous” to say he tried to defraud it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-SCANA CEO gets prison sentence for role in SC nuclear project failure, doc outlines

    Kevin Marsh, former CEO of SCANA, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal conspiracy fraud charges involving a cover-up of financial troubles in the now abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear project.

  • 1st projections: Rome mayor may fall short of making runoff

    Ballot counting began Monday in Italy after two days of voting for mayors in many cities, and exit polls on Italian state TV indicated that populist Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi failed to automatically win a second term and might not have won enough to even clinch a runoff spot. One important exception seemed to be Milan's center-left Mayor Giuseppe Sala, who, if state TV's early projections hold, appeared to be headed to victory Monday by clinching 56% of the vote, or 6% more than what's required to avoid a runoff with the second-place candidate.

  • One man killed, four injured in weekend shootings in Baltimore

    One man was killed and four others were injured in shootings in Baltimore over the weekend, police say. Saturday, a man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, police reported. Eastern District patrol officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a system that detects gunfire, at 1:43 a.m. on the 1200 block of N. Caroline St.. They found the gunshot victim, and medics ...

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 4

    More than 2,600 coronavirus-related hospitalizations were reported on Monday.

  • These SC lottery tickets were one number from hitting the jackpot — but still won big

    No one has claimed the prizes yet.

  • Facebook Whistleblower Fires More Shots. Will Its Valuation Suffer?

    Facebook’ s practices are back in the spotlight after the public unveiling of a whistleblower. Facebook stock started September at all-time highs before enduring a tough month, falling more than 11%. It was a bad month for tech stocks in general, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift caused bond yields to spike, hurting tech companies with high valuations.

  • Crime Thriller The Guilty Pulls From Real-Life Events, but Is It a True Story?

    Over the course of one evening in The Guilty, 911 operator Joe (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a call from a woman named Emily (Riley Keough), who appears to have been abducted by her ex Henry (Peter Sarsgaard). Joe learns that she's calling 911 from inside a van.

  • A year after COVID vaccine waiver proposal, WTO talks are deadlocked

    A year after South Africa and India introduced a novel proposal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-wto/india-and-south-africa-ask-wto-to-waive-rules-to-aid-covid-19-drug-production-idUSKBN26P0H1 to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and therapies at the World Trade Organization, negotiations are deadlocked and directionless, trade sources said on Monday after a meeting on the topic. More than 100 countries backing the waiver say it will help save lives by allowing developing countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines. At a closed-door TRIPS Council meeting on the waiver on Monday, Norway's Dagfinn Sorli seemed frustrated and asked delegates: "Where do we go from here?," according to three trade sources who attended.

  • Jury Selection Begins Monday In Federal Trial Of John Dougherty, Bobby Henon

    The two face more than 100 indictments from federal authorities.

  • Analysis: Andy Reid's homecoming easier than Tom Brady's

    Andy Reid kicked off Homecoming Sunday with a record-setting win in Philadelphia, and Tom Brady finished it with one of his own against Bill Belichick in New England. The 63-year-old coach watched Patrick Mahomes throw five touchdown passes to lead the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs to a 42-30 win over the Eagles. Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams, reaching that milestone against his old club.

  • Cured: What you need to know about salumi (including salami)

    The word “salumi” ( or its singular, “salume”) seems to be popping up more on restaurant menus, Instagram feeds, even at some deli counters. Salumi is the category of high-quality cured meats that includes salami, prosciutto and others, many of them pork-based. The definition of salumi is subjective and evolving, and producers are stretching the old boundaries.

  • The Recount Hopes to Tackle Streaming News With Hire of Ryan Kadro

    A bevy of big media players are eager to win a growing battle to provide consumers with streaming news, but John Heilemann has a message for them: Don’t count out smaller competitors. Heilemann’s “The Recount,” a media outlet founded with entrepreneur John Battelle in 2019, is hiring its first chief content officer in a bid […]

  • Michigan nurse charged with stealing and selling Covid vaccination cards

    Bethann Kierczak, was responsible for administering vaccines at Veterans Affairs hospital, sold cards for $150-$200 ‘Regardless of whether an individual chooses to get vaccinated, we urge everyone to avoid turning to schemes like these to evade vaccination requirements,’ the local acting US attorney said. Photograph: Caroline Brehman/EPA A nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Michigan has been charged with stealing and selling Covid-19 vaccination cards. According to court records, Bethann Ki

  • William Shatner plans to go to space

    Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

  • Trans athlete Schuyler Bailar calls for LGBTQ inclusion in abortion rights

    "This is a women's issue, and it is also a transgender man's issue," he said. "People of all genders should have safe and legal access to abortions."

  • GOP senators wrote Schumer a letter claiming reconciliation bill will 'effectively discourage marriage' by raising taxes on couples

    "Federal policy should be designed to foster strong marriages, which are the foundation of strong families and strong communities," the letter said.

  • Biden can't promise U.S. won't breach debt limit without Republican help

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Monday he cannot guarantee the government won't breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it, as the United States faces the risk of a historic default in just two weeks. Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have twice in recent weeks blocked action to raise the debt ceiling https://www.reuters.com/world/us/congress-confronts-us-debt-ceiling-drama-again-2021-09-22 - saying they do want action but will not help. Republicans say Democrats can use a parliamentary maneuver known as budget reconciliation to act alone.

  • Catch of the Year candidate leads Q2's latest Gamechangers

    We've got a mid-season addition to the Catch of the Year of the race, thanks to a spectacular grab on the 8-man field this week, in Q2's latest edition of Gamechangers.

  • Florida school massacre suspect's jail brawl trial delayed

    The trial of the suspect in the 2018 Florida high school massacre for fighting a jail guard was delayed on Monday because his lead lawyer on the case has been hospitalized. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled that jury selection in Nikolas Cruz's trial on jail battery charges will now begin on Tuesday and testimony will begin Oct. 18, a week later than scheduled. Cruz's primary public defender on the battery case, David Wheeler, has been hospitalized since last week with an undisclosed illness and will likely need several weeks to recover, according to court documents and courtroom discussion.

  • McConnell Tells Biden GOP Won’t Cooperate on Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told President Joe Biden he should pressure Democratic leaders in Congress to go ahead and raise the debt limit on their own because the GOP won’t cooperate.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costi