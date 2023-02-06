4

Powerful quake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria

Hundreds of people have been killed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning. (Feb. 6)

Recommended Stories

  • Videos from Turkey show collapsed buildings and rubble in the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 98

    Officials fear a significant number of casualties will be discovered as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by a 6.7 aftershock.

  • Video shows building collapsing after Turkey quake

    STORY: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

  • Turkey quake kills 912 in historic disaster, Erdogan says

    At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured when a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey overnight, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, calling it a historic disaster for which the death toll is likely to rise. The quake was centred on the province of Kahramanmaras and shook southern Turkey and northern Syria overnight. It was followed by another powerful tremor with a 7.7 magnitude in the same region at around 1025 GMT.

  • Putin says Russia ready to help Syria and Turkey after major quake

    President Vladimir Putin offered Russian assistance on Monday to Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 500 people and injured thousands in the two countries. Russia has strong relations with both Syria and Turkey: Putin backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war and has a strong rapport with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member which has sought to mediate in the Ukraine war.

  • Hundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and Syria

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingSome of the most powerful earthquakes in decades hit the Middle East on Monday, killing more than 1,000 people in Turkey and Syria, and forcing a halt in crude oil flows t

  • Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria

    STORY: A little girl is rescued from the rubble in the city of Azaz in Syria after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck the northwest of the country and central Turkey on Monday (February 6). Hundreds of people were killed, as buildings collapsed across the region. Most of Syria's victims were in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Many buildings in the area had already suffered damage in the fighting during the country’s nearly 12-year-long civil war. In Damascus, people ran to their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, according to witnesses. In Turkey, Rescuers across the region are trying to search for survivors under the rubble. The quake struck in the early darkness of a winter morning, which took many residents by surprise. This man in the southeastern city of Diyarkbakir said the quake woke him up and he heard loud noises from all over the place. He said it took two minutes for the shaking to stop. The quake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue teams are being dispatched to the region. Authorities have declared a “Level 4 alarm” that calls for international assistance. The region straddles seismic fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.

  • Turkey turns down Elon Musk's offer to activate SpaceX Starlink in the country after deadly earthquake, report says

    Elon Musk offered to activate Starlink satellite internet in Turkey if its government approved. Bloomberg reported that Turkey had declined his offer.

  • Massive earthquake leaves more than 1,300 dead in Syria, Turkey

    More than 1,300 people are dead following a massive earthquake that hit portions of Turkey and Syria late Sunday night, officials said.

  • Turkey hit with 7.8 magnitude earthquake, felt across Middle East

    A 7.8 magnitude earthquake walloped Turkey early Monday morning and the aftershocks were felt in Syria, Jordan, and Israel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • Zelenskyy signs documents about people found to have Russian citizenship

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed documents regarding people who were found to have Russian citizenship. Source: President's evening speech Quote: "Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our state from those on the side of the aggressor.

  • Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead, many trapped

    "I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicentre, who declined to give his surname. Turkey's disaster agency said 76 people had been killed, and 440 hurt, as authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area, while declaring a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance. Syrian state media said more than 100 people were killed and dozens injured there, most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings had been brought down.

  • Assam: Indian women protest against child marriage mass arrests

    More than 2,400 people have been arrested over the past three days in a crackdown in Assam state.

  • Miranda Lambert says her gift of music is like husband's gift of hot body: 'Take that to the people'

    Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin talked about their marriage as well as their excitement for their second Grammy Awards together as a couple.

  • Qualcomm Stock Is Ready for Takeoff Despite a Weak Phone Market

    In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), its latest earnings, and why investors might want to remain bullish on the company. Nick shares his thoughts on the growth opportunities for this chip giant.

  • Major earthquake hits Turkey, Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped

    ADANA, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) -More than 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a huge earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, pulversing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was the worst to strike Turkey this century. It was not immediately clear how much damage had been done by the second quake, also felt across the region as rescue workers were struggling to pull casualties from rubble in bitter weather.

  • The next few days may reveal whether investors have been riding one big suckers rally, says this strategist.

    Add the jobs numbers to a long list of things that don't make sense right now, says Matt Maley, Miller + Tabak.’s chief market strategist.

  • How Much Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Worth?

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, made history when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Here's a look at her finances.

  • The weapons helping Ukraine fight back

    From rocket launchers to Leopard 2 tanks, a closer look at the weapons and systems Ukraine has used to keep Russia at bay

  • SBU detains suspected Russian agents preparing strikes on critical infrastructure in Odesa and Kherson

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained two suspected Russian agents who were helping to prepare for missile strikes on railway junctions and energy facilities in Odesa and Kherson, the agency’s press service reported on Telegram on Feb. 6.

  • Global stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

    Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney fell.