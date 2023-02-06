Powerful quake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds of people have been killed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning. (Feb. 6)
Officials fear a significant number of casualties will be discovered as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by a 6.7 aftershock.
STORY: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing about 300 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.
At least 912 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured when a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey overnight, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, calling it a historic disaster for which the death toll is likely to rise. The quake was centred on the province of Kahramanmaras and shook southern Turkey and northern Syria overnight. It was followed by another powerful tremor with a 7.7 magnitude in the same region at around 1025 GMT.
President Vladimir Putin offered Russian assistance on Monday to Syria and Turkey after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 killed more than 500 people and injured thousands in the two countries. Russia has strong relations with both Syria and Turkey: Putin backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war and has a strong rapport with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, a NATO member which has sought to mediate in the Ukraine war.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in Chinese Balloon TakedownUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingSome of the most powerful earthquakes in decades hit the Middle East on Monday, killing more than 1,000 people in Turkey and Syria, and forcing a halt in crude oil flows t
STORY: A little girl is rescued from the rubble in the city of Azaz in Syria after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck the northwest of the country and central Turkey on Monday (February 6). Hundreds of people were killed, as buildings collapsed across the region. Most of Syria's victims were in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Many buildings in the area had already suffered damage in the fighting during the country’s nearly 12-year-long civil war. In Damascus, people ran to their cars to get away from their buildings in case they collapsed, according to witnesses. In Turkey, Rescuers across the region are trying to search for survivors under the rubble. The quake struck in the early darkness of a winter morning, which took many residents by surprise. This man in the southeastern city of Diyarkbakir said the quake woke him up and he heard loud noises from all over the place. He said it took two minutes for the shaking to stop. The quake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue teams are being dispatched to the region. Authorities have declared a “Level 4 alarm” that calls for international assistance. The region straddles seismic fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.
Elon Musk offered to activate Starlink satellite internet in Turkey if its government approved. Bloomberg reported that Turkey had declined his offer.
More than 1,300 people are dead following a massive earthquake that hit portions of Turkey and Syria late Sunday night, officials said.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake walloped Turkey early Monday morning and the aftershocks were felt in Syria, Jordan, and Israel, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
"I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicentre, who declined to give his surname. Turkey's disaster agency said 76 people had been killed, and 440 hurt, as authorities scrambled rescue teams and supply aircraft to the affected area, while declaring a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance. Syrian state media said more than 100 people were killed and dozens injured there, most in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where numerous buildings had been brought down.
ADANA, Turkey/DAMASCUS (Reuters) -More than 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a huge earthquake struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, pulversing apartment blocks and heaping more destruction on Syrian cities already devastated by years of war. The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was the worst to strike Turkey this century. It was not immediately clear how much damage had been done by the second quake, also felt across the region as rescue workers were struggling to pull casualties from rubble in bitter weather.
