Powerful quake rattles Japan

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan late on March 16, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude earthquake was preceded about two minutes before by a smaller 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also off the coast.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday evening. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This video, taken by Twitter user @9lg_312, shows shaking in an apartment, which they said was located in Koriyama, a city in Fukushima Prefecture. The uploader told Storyful that this footage was recorded as the second, larger, earthquake struck. Credit: @9lg_312 via Storyful