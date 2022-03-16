Powerful quake rattles Japan
Images show gaming machines shaking and a train swaying in Japan as a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolts the east of the country, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the northeast coast.
STORY: The tremor hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) northeast of Tokyo and at a depth of 60 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.It revived memories of a devastating quake 11 years earlier in the same region.There were some reports of fires, but there otherwise were no immediate reports or signs of major damage. A number of people sustained injuries across northeastern Japan, but none of them appeared serious, with most sustained in falls or from being struck by falling objects.
A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan late on March 16, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude earthquake was preceded about two minutes before by a smaller 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also off the coast.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima on Wednesday evening. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This video, taken by Twitter user @9lg_312, shows shaking in an apartment, which they said was located in Koriyama, a city in Fukushima Prefecture. The uploader told Storyful that this footage was recorded as the second, larger, earthquake struck. Credit: @9lg_312 via Storyful
Screens and equipment in a Tokyo apartment shook as a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Japan on March 16.Footage uploaded to Twitter by John Daub shows the impact of the “strong earthquake” on his apartment in Tokyo on March 16.Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued an earthquake and tsunami warning just before midnight on March 16. They said the 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit at 11:36 local time on this date. Credit: John Daub via Storyful
TOKYO (Reuters) -A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima on Wednesday, leaving one dead and 69 injured and reviving memories of a quake and tsunami that crippled the same region just over a decade earlier. The quake was felt in Tokyo, some 275 kilometres (170 miles) away, where the shaking of buildings was long and pronounced. Hundreds of thousands of homes in the capital were plunged into darkness for an hour or more, although power was fully restored by the early hours of Thursday morning.
