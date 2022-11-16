Powerful Santa Ana winds lash California
Powerful Santa Ana winds lashed Southern California on Wednesday, toppling big rigs on highways and spreading a small fire that destroyed two structures. (Nov. 16)
Powerful Santa Ana winds lashed Southern California on Wednesday, toppling big rigs on highways and spreading a small fire that destroyed two structures. (Nov. 16)
Heavy Santa Ana winds are blowing through Southern California, posing major risks for potential fires.
This week's Santa Ana wind event will peak on Wednesday, with some gusts getting over 50 mph amid warnings of increased fire danger.
In Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday, a big rig was leaning over the side of the freeway on the eastbound 210 at Day Creek Road.
Winds are starting to picking up across Southern California and forecasters say the worst has yet to come.
The bottom is falling out for the Bears after their brutal collapse against the Lions in Week 10.
Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state.
Andrew Morton told 'Vanity Fair' the ways in which Princess Diana's royal situation differed from her son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
When she found out that Season 2 of “The White Lotus” would be set in Sicily, costume designer Alex Bovaird knew she’d have to up the ante. “When people, especially Americans, go to Italy, they dress up a bit more. They bring their A-game,” she says, nodding towards the more beachy and casual wardrobe seen […]
The former president teased the announcement for days, and invited the media and other guests to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., for an event tonight.
The driver championship and constructors title have long been won by Red Bull, which heads into Sunday's season finale in Abu Dhabi with 16 wins through 21 races. Despite the decisiveness of the season, the finale is still packed with juicy subplots that have fueled F1’s recent American explosion in popularity. Max Verstappen won a second consecutive title four races ago, and his 14 wins this season are an F1 record.
Hamilton has won at least one F1 race in each of his 15 previous seasons but is winless entering the final race of 2022.
Same-sex marriage protection bill gets boost from endorsement by Mormon church
Warren Buffett acquired $4.1 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor in the third quarter.
The Russian occupation regime is forcibly deporting Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, especially from Kherson Oblast, to Russia's southern regions under the guise of "evacuation".
South Carolina Judge DeAndrea Gist Benjamin found herself the center of both praise and criticism on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as she seeks a seat on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Georgia House of Representatives Speaker David Ralston (R), the longest-serving sitting Speaker of any state legislature in the nation, died on Monday following an extended illness. He was 68. Ralston’s wife and family were with him when he passed away, according to a statement confirming his death. Ralston became the Georgia House’s 73rd Speaker in…
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict Thursday in the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet and the deaths of all 298 people on board. The judgment will come more than eight years after the airliner traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, during a conflict between pro-Russia separatists and Ukrainian forces. A painstaking international investigation established that a Buk missile fired from a launcher that was trucked into Ukrainian rebel-held territory from a Russian military base and then driven back to Russia caused flight MH17 to explode and crash.
Ukraine hopes to receive the modernised Hawk air defence system along with missiles for it. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air with 24 Channel Quote: "Hawk is a system which may look a little odd, like it is from the past: three missiles on wheels.
For people in California, the Santa Ana and Diablo winds are something that they experience every year. However, people outside the West Coast may not be as familiar with these weather phenomena.