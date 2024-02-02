Powerful storm arrives, flooding roads and bringing snow to Southern California

The first of two powerful storms made its way into Southern California Thursday morning. “I would not be surprised if we get half of our water total for the year out of these two storms,” KTLA Meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said. The reason forecasters are calling so much moisture is because the storms will be pulling in water vapor from an atmospheric river, increasing its rain potential. "Atmospheric rivers are graded on a scale of one to five," said Henry, who described Thursday's conditions as an AR-4. This first storm could bring from 1 to 3 inches of rain to our coast and valley regions on Thursday alone. Mountain and foothill areas could see up to 5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff, Shelby Nelson and Kirk Hawkins report on Feb. 1, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/powerful-storm-arrives-drops-heavy-rain-on-southern-california/

