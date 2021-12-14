Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain

JOHN ANTCZAK and JANIE HAR
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain drenched Southern California on Tuesday as a powerful storm slid down the state, snarling traffic as vehicles spun out and raising the threat of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires.

Nearly 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain fell before dawn in one area of Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles, the National Weather Service said.

Residents of communities near the Alisal Fire burn scar in Santa Barbara County were ordered Monday to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows that could inundate hillside homes. A similar order was issued for people living in several communities near another burn scar in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

Snow continued falling in the mountains of Northern California after it started coming down last weekend. Avalanche warnings were in effect in the Mono and Inyo county areas of the eastern Sierra Nevada.

Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and people outside wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds.

Near Lake Tahoe, the Kirkwood Mountain Resort ski area was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds.

“It’s just so bad and so thick,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Carlos Perez. “We’re telling people that if they don’t need to be around this area, they probably shouldn’t travel.”

The multiday storm, a powerful atmospheric river weather system that was sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada.

The storm brought much-needed moisture to the broader region that’s been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category.

Most western U.S. reservoirs that deliver water to states, cities, tribes, farmers and utilities rely on melted snow in the springtime.

The welcome rain didn’t stop Oakland resident and artist Zhenne Wood from walking her neighbor’s dog, a short-legged corgi.

“I decided to stay home today and not go anywhere, which is nice,” she said. “And I’m really happy for the rain. I think we needed it a lot.”

The storm prompted officials to shut down a 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in California’s Big Sur area until Tuesday. The scenic coastal route south of the San Francisco Bay Area, frequently experiences damage during wet weather.

A second storm predicted to hit California midweek shortly after the current storm moves on could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

___

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles and Associated Press writer Terence Chea contributed from Oakland, California.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wind, rain and snow to pass through Northern California

    Wind, rain and snow to pass through Northern California

  • Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

    Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

  • Melbourne police evoke Marsy's Law, keeping secret the identity of officer involved in Florida Tech shooting

    Melbourne Police say officer involved in Florida Tech shooting remains unidentified after evoking Marsy's Law.

  • Pacific storm to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to Southern California, raising concern in burn scars

    Up to 5 inches of rain could fall by midweek in hilly areas of California, leading to localized flooding. Worry is particularly acute in areas where recent wildfires have left little vegetation and unstable hillsides.

  • 'Multi-day winter storm will likely be remembered for years,' heads toward Sierra, Valley

    A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.

  • Rain Drenches Bay Area as Storm System Moves Across California

    A storm system moving across California brought heavy rain to the Bay Area on December 13.Footage by Forrest Lanning shows rain hammering down in the Inner Sunset neighborhood in San Francisco.The National Weather Service said an intense rain band had developed along the Monterey coastline on Monday, prompting the service to issue flash flood warnings for coastal areas.Rain and snow was predicted to continue overnight across northern California, with a winter storm warning in effect in the area until Tuesday night. Credit: Forrest Lanning via Storyful

  • Court halts implementation of COVID vaccination requirement in Kenya

    A Kenyan court has temporarily halted the government's plan to require COVID-19 vaccination for access to public services until a petition challenging it is heard and ruled upon, court documents seen by Reuters showed. Last month Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced all residents would have to show proof of vaccination by Dec. 21 to be able access all public services in person. The requirement affected a range of public services including schools, transport, immigration and other state offices, as well as hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves. On Tuesday however, Antony Mrima, a high court judge in the capital Nairobi, issued a temporary order halting implementation of the mandate pending a legal decision on a petition filed by a Kenyan declaring the move "unconstitutional".

  • Drone Footage Shows Homeless Encampment Flooded as Heavy Rain Hits Central California

    Flood advisories were in place for parts of Santa Cruz, California, as intense storms brought heavy rain to the region.This drone footage, filmed by Alekz Londos on December 13, shows a homeless encampment near the San Lorenzo River flooded, with tents and debris strewn across the area.Londos told Storyful he was delivering “trash bag rain jackets” ahead of the storms, adding that “the city or county did not do enough to warn the people in this area or help them evacuate prior to the storm”.Santa Cruz County issued evacuation warnings for affected areas, as rain continued to impact the city throughout Monday.A flood advisory was in place for San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz on Monday night, warning of additional rainfall and minor flooding. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful

  • If You Have These Coca-Cola Drinks in Your Fridge, Dump Them Out Now

    If you're like many Americans, you might have a fridge and pantry full of items from Coca-Cola's wide-ranging product line at this very moment. But if you have purchased products from the iconic beverage brand recently, you're going to want to check those items to see if any are the subject of a new recall, as certain popular thirst-quenchers may be contaminated. Read on to learn which Coca-Cola drinks you need to dump down the drain immediately.RELATED: If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge

  • Soaking storm setting sights on Southern California

    A storm already responsible for travel-snarling snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the lower elevations much of the Pacific Coast states this past weekend will focus its onslaught on the Southwest and Southern California, in particular, into Tuesday night. The storm currently bringing rain and snow to the West Coast, and perhaps another that follows next week, will likely be the most disruptive in terms of creating travel concerns and producing the greatest risk of mudslides. But the ov

  • A year after first COVID-19 vaccine, here's what's next for researchers – and what worries them

    On the one year anniversary of the first COVID vaccines being given, what do researchers have their sights set on? Perhaps, a future without shots.

  • Derek Chauvin expected to plead guilty in federal civil rights case

    The change of plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

  • San Diego County prepares for severe weather

    San Diego County residents and crews are preparing for the most significant storm so far this season to move into the region on Tuesday.

  • Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer

    Kim Kardashian has cleared a key hurdle in her unconventional quest to become an attorney. The reality television star and entrepreneur said Monday on Twitter that she passed California's First-Year Law Students’ Examination—a daylong test required of aspiring lawyers in the state who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school. Passing the test—better known as the baby bar—means Kardashian can continue her legal studies and will be able to take the full bar exam. California is among the handful of states that has such a program and is the only one with a baby bar.

  • Some areas under evacuation order as storm moves through SoCal

    A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late Monday night and peaking Tuesday.

  • Arctic heat record is like Mediterranean, says UN

    The highest temperature recorded in the region last year - 38C (100F) - is officially confirmed.

  • Tom Holland Says He 'Fessed Up' After Passing Gas While Filming  Spider-Man  Stunt with Zendaya

    "It was very obvious, I felt the rattle," Zendaya said of the time her costar Tom Holland broke-wind on her while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home

  • Damaging winds, heavy rain on track for High Desert amid shifting Pacific storm wave

    A high wind watch will take effect Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents in and around Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Victorville and Hesperia.

  • Winter storm that slammed Northern California heads south

    Forecasters said the storm in Southern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain in coastal areas and 5 inches in foothills and mountains.

  • Let it snow? Redding could see flakes falling Wednesday morning

    Redding could see snow later this week, and Mt. Shasta Ski Park could receive 2 to 4 feet of snow over the next several days.