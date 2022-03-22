Powerful storm system wallops Texas

Reuters

WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Rescuers in southern China searched for survivors from a China Eastern Airlines jet on Tuesday after it crashed with 132 people on board and authorities said severe damage to the aircraft would make it difficult to establish the cause of the crash. No survivors have been found yet, said Zhu Tao, director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told reporters. On Tuesday, rescuers combed heavily forested mountain slopes in southern China, using shovels and torches in their search for victims and flight recorders from the jet.