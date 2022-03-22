Powerful storm system wallops Texas
Officials say multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage. (March 22)
A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in Texas drifted into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, possibly triggering “a regional severe weather outbreak,” the Storm Prediction Center said. (March 22)
Powerful storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas on Monday and caused widespread damage, the National Weather Service said on Tuesday, March 22.Video taken by local reporter Baylee Friday shows damage and debris in the parking lot of Jacksboro Elementary School in Jacksboro on Tuesday morning.On Monday, Jacksboro High School also sustained major damage from the storm. Credit: Baylee Friday/1080 KRLD via Storyful
Powerful storms and tornadoes whipped through parts of Texas on Monday, March 21, causing damage to residential areas outside of Fort Worth, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Video taken by Trent Sharp shows damage and debris in the city of Jacksboro on Tuesday morning.Jacksboro High School and Elementary School also sustained major damage from the storm. Credit: Trent Sharp via Storyful
Damage was reported in Round Rock, Texas, after a tornado-warned storm hit the city on March 21.A KVUE news camera captured a spinning funnel cloud before being hit.These videos taken by John Christman shows damage to a car, trees and fences at a Dell parking lot in Round Rock. Credit: John Christman via Storyful
WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Rescuers in southern China searched for survivors from a China Eastern Airlines jet on Tuesday after it crashed with 132 people on board and authorities said severe damage to the aircraft would make it difficult to establish the cause of the crash. No survivors have been found yet, said Zhu Tao, director of aviation safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), told reporters. On Tuesday, rescuers combed heavily forested mountain slopes in southern China, using shovels and torches in their search for victims and flight recorders from the jet.
Kuri Bolger and her 8-year-old son, Brysen, are now moving forward together as the surviving members of their immediate family. Bolger and her husband, Michael, and their three children, Brysen and 5-year-old Kinlee and 2-year-old Owen, were visiting Bolger's mother and stepfather in Winterset, Iowa, on March 5 when the tornado struck. Bolger's stepfather and one of her brothers were in the home at the time of the tornado and also survived.
Iran's supreme leader on Monday signaled support for Tehran's nuclear negotiations to secure sanctions relief, a rare reference to the still-halted talks as world powers near a diplomatic turning point. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed the importance of Iranian economic self-sufficiency during a lengthy televised speech on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Khamenei, whose pronouncements are considered vital as he has the final say on all state matters in Iran, has remained largely silent on the negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Powerful storms and tornadoes whipped through parts of Texas on Monday, March 21, causing major damage in several areas, including the city of Madisonville, shown in this footage from Adrian Tirado.Tirado, a resident of Bryan, a city about 30 miles southwest of Madisonville, said he shot the video on Tuesday as he was making deliveries to nursing homes in the city.The footage shows widespread damage to homes, business, power lines, and traffic lights.Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams said the city sustained serious damage but said no serious injuries had been reported, according to local media. Credit: Adrian Tirado via Storyful