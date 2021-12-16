Powerful storms sweep across Midwest and Plains
A National Weather Service high wind warning covered an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan as powerful storms and reported tornadoes swept across the Midwest and Plains. (Dec. 16)
A National Weather Service high wind warning covered an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan as powerful storms and reported tornadoes swept across the Midwest and Plains. (Dec. 16)
Work continues to be done, but more information about the path of the violent tornadoes has been released. See the latest data on where the storms hit.
Take a look at wind speeds recorded on Wednesday and prior to Wednesday's storm.
Some areas have received nearly 6 inches of rain.
A rare and intensifying storm is threatening to bring a sharp swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph and possible tornadoes across southeastern Minnesota this evening.Why it matters: Any tornadoes that form may be fast-moving and difficult to warn about in advance, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.The severe weather could topple trees, cause power outages and affect travel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Wednesday's "vol
A winter storm that dumped snow in the foothills and in the higher elevations surrounding Redding wreaked havoc on North State highways Wednesday.
Typhoon Rai rapidly intensified to a Category 5 storm before making landfall in the southern Philippines on Thursday, forcing mass evacuations and flight cancellations as floodwaters reached chest-high in low-lying communities. Rai, the 15th typhoon to enter Philippine territory this year, hit the holiday island of Siargao in the southern province of Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 195 km (121 miles) per hour, the Philippine weather bureau said. Close to 100,000 people have fled their homes as the second-most powerful typhoon to strike the nation this year dumped heavy rains on southern islands on its way towards the central part of the archipelago.
A second powerful storm system is set to bring potentially damaging high winds across Wisconsin beginning Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service has forecast gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph in some areas and gusts approaching 100 mph along and near the foothills.
A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.
These are the Iowa cities recording high wind gusts during Wednesday's severe weather across the Midwest.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to poison Farallon Islands mice. Foes say it's not safe for environment
A satellite view on the night of Dec. 15, 2021, at the same time tornadoes were reported in Iowa. NOAAExtremely powerful winds swept across a large part of the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2021, hitting several states with hurricane-force gusts. Record temperatures helped generate tornadoes in Iowa, winds spread grass fires and dust clouds in Kansas, and wind damage was reported from northern New Mexico and Colorado into the Midwest. The National Weather Service described it as a “historical weather day” wi
Austin Water is offering supplies to help residents get ready for winter and freezing temperatures.
Peak winds in Des Moines will happen around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a look at the high wind warning and what to expect.
A powerful storm walloped California as several inches of rain fell in the Los Angeles area and feet of snow were reported in the Sierra Nevadas.
High resolution images show winds in excess of 100 mph in the foothills from the west Denver metro area north to Boulder and Fort Collins.
Caltrans crews have cleared snow from all lanes of Highway 41 in Madera County after vehicles were reportedly stuck on Tuesday morning.
A foot of rain fell on the area over a 24-hour period.
Meteorologists Melanie Hunter and Heather Waldman talk about what to expect with Wednesday's weather system.
Here's the latest on the storm in Northern California on Tuesday morning.