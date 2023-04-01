Deadly tornadoes tear through Arkansas, several states in South and Midwest
Powerful tornadoes tore through Arkansas and several states in Midwest, including Iowa and Michigan, inflicting "significant damage."
New video shows a "catastrophic" tornado churning through metro Little Rock, Arkansas, amid a significant tornado outbreak in the South, according to the NWS.
An intense storm caused damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, March 31, footage shows.A tornado emergency had been issued for Little Rock as forecasters warned of a potentially damaging tornado and large hail.Twitter user Theo said they filmed this footage on Friday afternoon along Cantrell Road in Little Rock, where billboards and storefronts bore signs of storm damage. Credit: Theo/@zZzcypress via Storyful
A massive cleanup and recovery effort is underway across Arkansas after tornadoes sliced through the state on March 31.
Damage has been reported in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a tornado swept through the town forcing a citywide shelter in place as more tornadoes are likely on the way. NBC’s Blayne Alexander has the latest.
Tornado-warned storm damages vehicles and buildings in Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday.
Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged when a tornado ripped through Little Rock and Sherwood, Arkansas, on March 31.
Tornadoes tear through Iowa
A destructive tornado struck Little Rock on March 31, and several more tornadoes ripped across Iowa, leaving more than 28 million people under tornado watches.
Following a remarkable winter in which back-to-back “atmospheric rivers” pummeled the West Coast, California’s snowpack levels have climbed to an all-time high, according to state meteorologists. The state’s average snow-water equivalent — the amount of water contained in a snowpack — soared to 236 percent of seasonal norms on Thursday, surpassing a 1982-1983 record, the California Department…
Bogus Basin could still pick up another two feet of snow this weekend while Boise is edging closer to yet another cold record.
A storm system that will produce severe weather in the Mississippi Valley will also generate snow showers in the Upper Midwest and Northern plains.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest on what viewers can expect in terms of the severe weather timeline hitting the Chicago region Friday afternoon through Friday night.
Start your day with the latest weather news – A powerful storm system is expected to produce a widespread severe weather outbreak in the central U.S. today and dump snow on millions of Americans across the country's northern tier.
A series of mega-storms throughout March has brought snow to Mammoth Mountain in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, burying homes, cars and businesses. Earlier this week, 20.7 inches fell in 24 hours at Mammoth Mountain, surpassing the all-time season snowfall record, according to the UC Berkeley Snow Lab, with more than 700 inches for the season. People were out shoveling snow off roofs and trying to keep roads passable with windy conditions.
A tornado outbreak that has moved through the heartland has turned deadly with search and rescue efforts still underway. There were at least 50 reports of tornadoes across half a dozen states.
