'Powerful tradecraft': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America

  • Exterior view of SolarWinds headquarters in Austin
  • Exterior view of SolarWinds headquarters in Austin
1 / 2

'Powerful tradecraft': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America

Exterior view of SolarWinds headquarters in Austin
Christopher Bing, Joseph Menn, Raphael Satter and Jack Stubbs

By Christopher Bing, Joseph Menn, Raphael Satter and Jack Stubbs

(Reuters) - Speaking at a private dinner for tech security executives at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco in late February, America's top cyber defense chief boasted how well his organizations protect the country from spies.

U.S. teams were “understanding the adversary better than the adversary understands themselves,” said General Paul Nakasone, boss of the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, according to a Reuters reporter present at the Feb. 26 dinner. His speech has not been previously reported.

Yet even as he spoke, hackers were embedding malicious code into the network of a Texas software company called SolarWinds Corp, according to a timeline published by Microsoft and more than a dozen government and corporate cyber researchers.

A little over three weeks after that dinner, the hackers began a sweeping intelligence operation that has penetrated the heart of America’s government and numerous corporations and other institutions around the world.

The results of that operation came to light on Dec. 13, when Reuters reported that suspected Russian hackers had gained access to U.S. Treasury and Commerce Department emails. Since then, officials and researchers say they believe at least half-a-dozen U.S. government agencies have been infiltrated and thousands of companies infected with malware in what appears to be one of the biggest such hacks ever uncovered.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Russia was behind the attack, calling it “a grave risk” to the United States. Russia has denied involvement.

Revelations of the attack come at a vulnerable time as the U.S. government grapples with a contentious presidential transition and a spiraling public health crisis. And it reflects a new level of sophistication and scale, hitting numerous federal agencies and threatening to inflict far more damage to public trust in America’s cybersecurity infrastructure than previous acts of digital espionage.

Much remains unknown -- including the motive or ultimate target.

Seven government officials have told Reuters they are largely in the dark about what information might have been stolen or manipulated -- or what it will take to undo the damage. The last known breach of U.S. federal systems by suspected Russian intelligence -- when hackers gained access to the unclassified email systems at the White House, the State Department and the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2014 and 2015 -- took years to unwind.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed the hack and Russia’s involvement, maintaining it was “under control” and that China could be responsible. He accused the "Fake News Media" of exaggerating its extent.

The NSC, however, acknowledged that a “significant cyber incident” had taken place. “There will be an appropriate response to those actors behind this conduct,” said NSC spokesman John Ullyot. He did not respond to a question on whether Trump had evidence of Chinese involvement in the attack.

Several government agencies, including the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security, have issued technical advisories on the situation. Nakasone and the NSA declined to comment for this story.

Lawmakers from both parties said they were struggling to get answers from the departments they oversee, including Treasury. One senate staffer said his boss knew more about the attack from the media than the government.

'POWERFUL TRADECRAFT'

The hack first came into view last week, when U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc disclosed that it had itself been a victim of the very kind of cyberattack that clients pay it to prevent.

Publicly, the incident initially seemed mostly like an embarrassment for FireEye. But hacks of security firms are especially dangerous because their tools often reach deeply into the computer systems of their clients.

Days before the hack was revealed, FireEye researchers knew something troubling was afoot and contacted Microsoft Corp and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, three people involved in those communications told Reuters. Microsoft and the FBI declined to comment.

Their message: FireEye has been hit by an extraordinarily sophisticated cyber-espionage campaign carried out by a nation-state, and its own problems were likely just the tip of the iceberg.

About half a dozen researchers from FireEye and Microsoft, set about investigating, said two sources familiar with the response effort. At the root of the problem, they found, was something that strikes dread in cybersecurity professionals: so-called supply-chain compromises, which in this case involved using software updates to install malware that can spy on systems, exfiltrate information and potentially wreak other types of havoc.

In 2017, Russian operatives used the technique to knock out private and government computer systems across Ukraine, after hiding a piece of malware known as NotPetya in a widely used accountancy program. Russia has denied that it was involved. The malware quickly infected computers in scores of other countries, crippling businesses and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.

The latest U.S. hack employed a similar technique: SolarWinds said its software updates had been compromised and used to surreptitiously install malicious code in nearly 18,000 customer systems. Its Orion network management software is used by hundreds of thousands of organizations.

Once downloaded, the program signaled back to its operators where it had landed. In some cases where access was especially valuable, the hackers used it to deploy more active malicious software to spread across its host.

In some of the attacks, the intruders combined the administrator privileges granted to SolarWinds with Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform - which stores customers’ data online - to forge authentication "tokens." Those gave them far longer and wider access to emails and documents than many organizations thought was possible.

Hackers could then steal documents through Microsoft's Office 365, the online version of its most popular business software, the NSA said on Thursday in an unusual technical public advisory. Also on Thursday, Microsoft announced it found malicious code in its systems.

A separate advisory issued by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Dec. 17 said that the SolarWinds software was not the only vehicle being used in the attacks and that the same group had likely used other methods to implant malware.

"This is powerful tradecraft, and needs to be understood to defend important networks," Rob Joyce, a senior NSA cybersecurity adviser, said on Twitter.

It is unknown how or when SolarWinds was first compromised. According to researchers at Microsoft and other firms that have investigated the hack, intruders first began tampering with SolarWinds' code as early as October 2019, a few months before it was in a position to launch an attack.

“HARDENING OUR NETWORKS”

Pressure is growing on the White House to act.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio said "America must retaliate, and not just with sanctions." Mitt Romney, also a Republican, likened the attack to repeatedly allowing Russian bombers to fly undetected over America. Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat, has called it "virtually a declaration of war."

Democratic lawmakers said they had received little information from the Trump administration beyond what’s in the media. "Their briefings were obtuse, sorely lacking in details and really seemed an attempt to provide us with the barest of minimum in information that they had to give us," Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz told reporters after a classified briefing.

Ullyot, the National Security Council spokesman, declined to comment on the congressional briefings. The White House was “focused on investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and working with our interagency partners to mitigate the situation,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

President-elect Joe Biden has warned that his administration would impose "substantial costs" on those responsible. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, also a Democrat, said Biden “must make hardening our networks – both public and private infrastructure – a major priority.”

The attack puts a spotlight on those cyber defenses, reviving criticism that the U.S. intelligence agencies are more interested in offensive cyber operations than protecting government infrastructure.

"The attacker has the advantage over defenders. Decades worth of money, patents and effort have done nothing to change that," said Jason Healey, a cyber conflict researcher at Columbia University and former White House security official in the George W. Bush administration.

"Now we learn with the SolarWinds hack that if anything, the defenders are falling farther behind. The overriding priority must be to flip this, so that defenders have the easier time."

(Chris Bing and Raphael Satter reported from Washington. Jack Stubbs reported from London, and Joseph Menn reported from in San Francisco. Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper. Writing by Jonathan Weber. Editing by Bill Rigby and Jason Szep)

Latest Stories

  • Trump remains silent on massive Russian cyberattack — and almost everything else except his own election

    President Trump has tweeted or retweeted 96 messages so far this week. Not one mentioned the massive cyberattack that U.S. officials suspect was carried out by Russian hackers.

  • One man is on a mission to identify the masks that offer the best protection from COVID-19. Here's what he found.

    Aaron Collins is helping Americans find high-quality face masks that will protect them and others from COVID-19 without taking supplies away from frontline medical workers. 

  • The coronavirus closed schools. Our diseased politics is keeping them closed.

    Evidence is already emerging that online learning is leading to an education gap, one that is almost certainly growing wider by the week.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • AOC accuses Republicans of holding people 'hostage' by blocking stimulus payments

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Republicans’ handling of coronavirus stimulus talks in a meeting with her New York City constituents, accusing the GOP Senate majority of “fighting against” efforts to get direct payments issued to Americans due to the pandemic. 

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com Trump's ultimate self-own Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure

  • Critical care doctor calls COVID vaccine 'a dream come true'

    “This is the beginning of a new beginning,” Dr. Hugh Cassiere said immediately after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Cassiere, the director of critical care services at Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., joined the frontline health care workers across the nation who began receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. During its surge in the spring, Cassiere and his team treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients.

  • A New Book Explores the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pakistan starts legal process for ex-PM Sharif's extradition

    Pakistan’s information minister said Friday that Islamabad has started the legal process to reach an extradition treaty with Britain that would pave the way for the U.K. to hand over former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The development comes after a top Pakistani court earlier this month declared Sharif, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, a fugitive from justice for failing to return home to face additional corruption charges. Information Minister Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that it's the responsibility of British authorities not to allow “convicted criminals like Sharif” to remain there.

  • Rebuilding trust in the Justice Department starts — but doesn't end — with Biden's choice of attorney general

    Department of Justice veterans say the agency became too political under Attorney General William Barr. Revitalizing the department will depend on President-elect Joe Biden’s willingness to entrust it to an independent attorney general.

  • A concentration camp in Germany is begging treasure hunters to stay away after a documentary claimed Nazi gold was buried there

    A German documentary claimed a handwritten map identified two underground chambers at the Buchenwald camp, sealed since 1945.

  • China says tailed U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait

    China's military tailed a U.S. warship as it passed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the Chinese military said, denouncing such missions as sending "flirtatious glances" to supporters of Taiwan independence. China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyer USS Mustin had conducted "a routine Taiwan Strait transit (on) Dec. 19 in accordance with international law".

  • 'I failed': Operation Warp Speed's co-leader claims responsibility for confusion about states' COVID-19 vaccine supplies

    "It was a planning error, and I am responsible," said General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed.

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • Confederate Christmas ornaments are smaller than statues – but they send the same racist message

    As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree. In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons. Contesting Confederate symbolsIn recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history. Consuming the ConfederacyBeyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy. More than a souvenirAs a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit. These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery. The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste. So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother? [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations * This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story * The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is betterNicole Maurantonio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • EXPLAINER: Iran, despite sanctions, has routes to vaccines

    Although Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions, there are still ways for Tehran to obtain coronavirus vaccines as the country suffers the Mideast's worst outbreak of the pandemic. After earlier downplaying the virus, Iran has since acknowledged the scope of the disaster it faces after 1.1 million reported cases and over 52,000 deaths. Getting vaccines into the arms of its people would be a major step in stemming the crisis.

  • China is hurting its own interests with arbitrary detentions, Canada PM Trudeau says

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said China undermined its own interests and alienated other nations when it detained two Canadians almost two years ago, after Canada had arrested a Chinese executive on a U.S. arrest warrant. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime