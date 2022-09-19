Powerful Typhoon Pelts Japan, Tokyo Under Flood Advisory

(Bloomberg) -- A powerful typhoon barreled through Japan’s main southwest island of Kyushu on Monday, unleashing torrential rains and lashing winds that downed power lines, scrambled transport and caused thousands to evacuate to safety.

Typhoon Nanmadol was near the city of Fukuoka on Monday morning packing maximum sustained winds of 35 meters per second (78 miles per hour). It was expected to dump as much as 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain in parts of the region as it heads in a northeast path that will take it along the west coast of the main island of Honshu, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.

The storm is forecast to dump heavy rain on large parts of Honshu on Tuesday, leading to risks of floods and landslides, the agency said. It has issued a flooding advisory for Tokyo and adjacent Kanagawa prefecture while large parts of Kyushu and prefectures to the northeast were under a flood warning.

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co., the country’s two main carriers, have canceled nearly 800 flights. More than 200 flights were canceled as of 9 a.m. local time at the main international airports serving Tokyo and Osaka, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

About 300,000 homes were without power on Monday morning in Kyushu, according to a website of Kyushu Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co.

