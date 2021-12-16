Powerful typhoon threatens Philippines, thousands evacuated

JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tens of thousands of people were being evacuated to emergency shelters in the southern and central Philippines on Thursday as a powerful typhoon approached.

Crowding in evacuation centers was complicating efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Forecasters said they last tracked Typhoon Rai, with sustained winds of 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph), about 175 kilometers (109 miles) east of southern Surigao del Norte province. It was moving northwestward at 25 kph (15 mph). The typhoon, locally called Odette, was expected to hit the Dinagat Islands in the southeast later in the day, forecasters said.

Several southern and central provinces were on typhoon alerts. Residents were warned to stay away from coastal and low-lying villages and other high-risk areas due to possible flash floods, landslides and tidal surges in or near the typhoon’s path.

Disaster response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the typhoon, which has a 400-kilometer-wide rain band and is one of the strongest to hit the country this year.

The Philippine coast guard said it has prohibited sea voyages in high-risk regions, stranding nearly 4,000 passengers and ferry and cargo ship workers in dozens of southern and central ports. Coast guard personnel and boats were on stand-by, it said. Dozens of mostly domestic flights have been cancelled.

The Philippines is among the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia by the pandemic, with confirmed infections of more than 2.8 million and more than 50,000 deaths. Quarantine restrictions have been eased and more businesses have been allowed to reopen in recent weeks after an intensified vaccination campaign helped reduce daily new infections to a few hundred from more than 26,000 in September. The detection of the omicron cases this week, however, has set off new alarms and the government renewed calls for people to avoid crowds and get vaccinated immediately.

Governor Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar province said he suspended vaccinations in his region of nearly half a million people due to the approaching typhoon. More than 70 percent of villagers in the province have gotten at least one shot against COVID-19 and Evardone expressed concern over vaccination delays because some vaccines stored in Eastern Samar will expire in a few months.

Overcrowding is unavoidable, he said, in the limited number of evacuation centers in his province, where more than 32,000 people have been moved to safety as the typhoon blew closer.

“It’s impossible to observe social distancing, it will really be tough,” Evardone told The Associated Press. “What we do is we cluster evacuees by families. We don’t mix different people in the same place as a precaution.”

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is also located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines scales down mass vaccinations as typhoon approaches

    An incoming typhoon has forced the Philippines to delay COVID-19 vaccinations of millions of people living in the path of the storm, as authorities hastened preparations in anticipation of its arrival this week. Typhoon Rai is expected to hit land on Thursday, bringing strong winds and rain in the central Philippines in what would be the 15th typhoon, and one of the strongest, to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago this year. The Philippines kicked off its second three-day vaccination drive on Wednesday targeting seven million people in 17 regions. Half of the country's 110 million population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but coverage remains uneven and the rate of full vaccinations is still low.

  • Kenyans find rural lifeline after Covid city exodus

    The coronavirus pandemic has forced some city dwellers to move back to the countryside to survive.

  • 35 Healthy Egg Breakfasts That Will Keep You Full ’Til Lunch

    Face it: Grabbing a granola bar and running out the door in the morning just won’t cut it anymore. Skipping...

  • In pictures: Kim Jong Un's decade of total but isolated rule

    Since assuming power 10 years ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ruled the isolated country with absolute power, significantly expanded its nuclear arsenal and become the North’s first ruler to hold a summit with a sitting U.S. president. When he inherited power upon the death of his father and longtime ruler Kim Jong Il, there were questions about the future of North Korea.

  • In Kashmir, closed mosque belies India’s religious freedom

    Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Srinagar, dominates its neighborhood with an imposing main gate and massive turrets. It can hold 33,000 worshippers, and on special occasions over the years hundreds of thousands of Muslims have filled nearby lanes and roads to offer prayers led from the mosque. For Kashmiri Muslims it is a sacred venue for Friday prayers and a place they can raise their voices for political rights.

  • AirPods are so cheap right now at Amazon, it must be a mistake

    Can you imagine seeing discounts on brand new Apple products a few years ago? It never would have happened. But now that Apple works more closely with top retailers like Amazon, things have changed. We actually expect to see new Apple devices get discounts soon after release. What we never could have expected, however, is … The post AirPods are so cheap right now at Amazon, it must be a mistake appeared first on BGR.

  • What Your 401(k) Could Look Like in the Next 20 Years

    Discover how time and compounded growth of earnings can help even a modest 401(k) balance grow to a significant sum over 20 years.

  • In tornado's wake, a church and pastor turn to God, service

    After riding out the violent tornado that devastated their town in a tunnel under their church, the Rev. Wes Fowler and his family emerged to devastation stretching for blocks: Crackling power lines, piles of rubble and calls for help they couldn't pinpoint in the darkness. Later, safe back at home, his daughter had a question that left him stumped: “My little girl asked me, ‘Why would God let this happen?’” said Fowler, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Mayfield. “It’s easy to serve the Lord when things are good,” Fowler said.

  • Tax proposed on L.A. property sales over $5 million to fund homeless housing

    Housing advocates, labor unions and progressive activists want voters to approve a tax on property sales to fund homeless housing in Los Angeles.

  • Forget the 4% Rule. Why Retirees Need to Rethink Their Withdrawal Strategy.

    Higher inflation, higher interest rates, and lower stock returns mean that retirees and near-retirees need to rethink their stock and bond allocation, as well as how much they can live on.

  • Step Inside Olivia Culpo’s Enviable L.A. Home

    Culpo and her pup, Oliver, in her home’s entry, which features a vintage table made of a vintage limestone wheel formerly used to crush wheat into flour. The front living room was navy blue when Culpo moved in, but took on a “dreamy” feeling after being painted white, Diab says. A lifelong cellist, Culpo keeps her 100-plus-year-old instrument in the adults-only front room that doubles as a music room, especially when her viola-playing mother comes to visit.

  • Air Force captains bond over religion, even though they're different

    Captain Maysaa Ouza, who is Muslim, made history when she had the Air Force policy changed. Captain Joe Hochheiser, who is Jewish, could relate to her.

  • Japan's 'Monster' Inoue defends titles against Dipaen

    Japan's unbeaten "Monster" Naoya Inoue defended his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles on Tuesday with an eighth-round technical knockout win over unheralded Thai challenger Aran Dipaen in Tokyo.

  • When did Stephen Curry set the NBA all-time 3-pointers made record?

    Stephen Curry set the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made record and passed Ray Allen.

  • 6 charged with hate crimes in robberies targeting Asians

    San Jose police on Wednesday announced the arrests of six men who allegedly committed dozens of robberies, burglaries and thefts since last year, including many that targeted people of Asian descent.

  • Malaysia imposes stricter rules, booster requirements over Omicron threat

    Malaysia on Thursday announced new COVID-19 restrictions, including banning mass gatherings and requiring booster doses for high-risk groups, as it reported its second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said authorities were also verifying 18 more suspected cases of the variant, believed by experts to be the most transmissible yet, with results expected by Friday. The second case was an 8-year-old travelling with family from Nigeria, where the family resided, via Qatar, Khairy told reporters.

  • Judge apologizes for racial slur heard on video

    Lafayette, Louisiana city judge Michelle Odinet is apologizing after a video of her surfaces using the n-word while reviewing a surveillance video of a failed burglary at her home. She has apologized for the video, but claims she has no recollection of seeing it, saying she had just taken a sedative. The NAACP and other organizations are calling for her resignation.

  • Vietnamese activist Pham Doan Trang sentenced to nine years in jail

    A prominent activist and journalist in Vietnam was sentenced to nine years in prison on Tuesday for disseminating information critical of the nation's government.Pham Doan Trang, who was arrested last year, received a harsher sentence than the seven to eight years prosecutors had asked for during a trial in Hanoi People's Court, according to The Washington Post.The decision to jail Trang, who has written several articles critical of the country'...

  • The Rush: Steph Curry breaks NBA 3-point record as Warriors slay Knicks

    Stephen Curry further cements his GOAT legacy, breaking the NBA’s all-time made 3-pointers record in front of Ray Allen and Reggie Miller at Madison Square Garden. In the historic contest, the Warriors beat the Knicks who are suffering a COVID outbreak along with multiple teams across various pro sports leagues. Among the COVID chaos, The Rush is reviving its Good News Tracker, featuring feel-good stories about Candace Parker and J.R. Smith.

  • Apple Delays Office Return; Germany Rations Shots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported the most new daily coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as the omicron variant spreads. England expects hospitalizations to surge over the holiday period. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseSaudi Arabia Wants Its Capital to Be Somewhere You’d Want to LiveChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemApple Inc. is delaying its return to office to a “dat