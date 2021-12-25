Powerful Webb telescope blasts off into space

The world's most powerful space telescope blasts off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope left Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana at 1220 GMT.

