Powerful winds pick up as nor'easter slams Salem

The onslaught of storms and bomb cyclones over the weekend kicked California's rainy season off on a high note for those praying for rain, but the state's water officials remain cautiously optimistic as to whether the storms stand as an omen for more rain to come or if the season's "wildcard" will exacerbate the drought. After a scorching summer, experts say it would take 7 to 10 inches of rainfall to get the soil damp enough to provide runoff to depleted reservoirs such as Sonoma County's Lake