Powerful winds pick up as nor'easter slams Salem
On the week of Halloween, visitors from across the country descend on Salem, Massachusetts, but this week, they're facing dangerously wet and windy conditions.
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Monterey, San Luis Obispo county line
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and
Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.
ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...
STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.
While the massive plume of moisture helped, experts said it will take much more than one storm to make a dent in the drought.
There’s almost a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios; Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe return of La Niña for the second straight year means winter in Colorado will bring warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Why it matters: Dry conditions have fueled some of Colorado's most devastating wildfires, including last year's East Troublesome blaze, which raged for more than a month and destroyed nearly 194,000 acres.G
A massive storm barrels toward Southern California after causing flooding and mud flows in areas burned by wildfires across Northern California.
The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis
A major storm system was pummeling Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains overnight.The big picture: The "atmospheric river" storms, associated with a record-strong "bomb cyclone" offshore from the Pacific Northwest, have brought flooding and mudslides to parts of California that were razed by recent wildfires and in severe drought. It's also caused widespread power outages in California and Washington state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in
New Hampshire Department of Transportation workers in Lincoln encountered a snow-covered Kancamagus Highway on Monday morning.
The onslaught of storms and bomb cyclones over the weekend kicked California's rainy season off on a high note for those praying for rain, but the state's water officials remain cautiously optimistic as to whether the storms stand as an omen for more rain to come or if the season's "wildcard" will exacerbate the drought. After a scorching summer, experts say it would take 7 to 10 inches of rainfall to get the soil damp enough to provide runoff to depleted reservoirs such as Sonoma County's Lake
Communities around the Tri-State are feeling the effects of the season's first nor'easter as the system bears down on the area with heavy rain and high w
While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc