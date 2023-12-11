Weaker winds, cooler conditions on tap in SoCal Monday
Southern California will start the week sunny and cool as winds in the region continue to weaken.
Southern California will start the week sunny and cool as winds in the region continue to weaken.
A lot is on the line when the Eagles and Cowboys face off in Dallas.
It’s great news that U.S. economy continues to create a lot of jobs every month. Still, it’s worth having a frank discussion about how the economy is cooling.
An NFL game still hasn't ended in a 0-0 tie since 1943.
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
The Lions needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Bears. They made it happen in Week 11, but not this week.
Reluctant to play, huh?
Just days after suffering a high ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence couldn't rally Jacksonville past Cleveland.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Rams at Ravens game.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
James is a terrific 3-point shooter and once he finds his legs and adjusts to the pace of the game after being off the court for so long, this is an area offensively he can impact USC immediately.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 13,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
Matthew Stafford has the Rams in playoff contention in the NFC.
The final Federal Reserve meeting of 2023 will highlight the week for investors with inflation, retail sales, manufacturing activity, and a light corporate calendar also on tap.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
Congress is in the midst of a wave of retirements with a shift that will be felt across the financial world for years to come.
Like so many others, Daniels took an unforgettable toll from COVID-19. But the star quarterback came to terms with his grief and figured out how to excel in his new environment.
iMessage on Android was a fever dream, and that dream has come to an end, if an Apple announcement today is any indication.
Tesla contesting fines after an assembly line worker was injured at the Fremont factory.
"Seven hundred million dollars" was trending on social media following Ohtani's massive news.