Winter weather: Storm to hit nation's middle from north to south, delaying flights

A powerful winter storm will strike from Colorado to Minnesota by Sunday, bringing up to 16 inches of snow in some areas, along with ice, slippery roads and reduced visibility, the National Weather Service says.

Heavy snow and gusty winds could produce whiteout conditions for much of Sunday in places like Fargo, North Dakota, AccuWeather reports.

The harsh weather will make driving difficult for holiday travelers heading home across the target areas, especially along portions of interstates 76, 80 and 90 in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota.

In Platte, Nebraska, in the weekend weather bull's eye, the local NWS office says winds could gust as high as 45 mph into Sunday, with the snow and ice making travel by road extremely difficult in much of the state.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service says.

In the southern end of the system, from the Southern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley, thunderstorms could trigger significant flight delays at major hubs in the Plains and Midwest, The Weather Channel notes.

Upper New York and northern New England also are bracing for areas of freezing rain on Sunday.

