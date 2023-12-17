Powerful winter storm brings flooding, high winds to Florida

A powerful winter storm that swept into Florida on Saturday deluged the state with heavy rain, high winds and scattered power outages.

Coastal flood warnings remained in effect early Sunday for the entire western side of the peninsula, and wind advisories were in effect for Central Florida, the National Weather Service in Melbourne reported.

WINK-TV in Fort Myers reported a storm surge of 3 feet in that city’s downtown, with several roads closed. Flooding was reported across the state in Fort Lauderdale as well.

Loss of electrical service from the Orlando Utilities Commission and other providers were reported as well. In Orlando, unofficial reports recorded as much as 5 inches of rain.

The forecast for Central Florida called for the light rain to end at about 10 a.m. It will be windy, with a south wind of 25 to 30 mph in the morning, becoming westerly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, the NWS said.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for further updates.