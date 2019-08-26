Powerleader Science & Technology Group (HKG:8236) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Powerleader Science & Technology Group Limited (HKG:8236) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Powerleader Science & Technology Group

What Is Powerleader Science & Technology Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Powerleader Science & Technology Group had CN¥1.07b of debt in June 2019, down from CN¥1.21b, one year before. However, it does have CN¥434.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥637.9m.

SEHK:8236 Historical Debt, August 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is Powerleader Science & Technology Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Powerleader Science & Technology Group had liabilities of CN¥1.86b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥71.8m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥434.7m and CN¥1.50b worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Having regard to Powerleader Science & Technology Group's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the CN¥433.0m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Powerleader Science & Technology Group's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.9 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Powerleader Science & Technology Group actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 246%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Powerleader Science & Technology Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.