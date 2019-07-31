The Powerlong Real Estate Holdings (HKG:1238) Share Price Is Up 317% And Shareholders Are Delighted

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (HKG:1238) share price has soared 317% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 33% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Powerlong Real Estate Holdings's TSR for the last 5 years was 457%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Powerlong Real Estate Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 41% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

