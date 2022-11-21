Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Powermatic Data Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$9.4m ÷ (S$81m - S$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Powermatic Data Systems has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.5% generated by the Communications industry.

See our latest analysis for Powermatic Data Systems

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Powermatic Data Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Powermatic Data Systems, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Powermatic Data Systems Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Powermatic Data Systems. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Powermatic Data Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

Our Take On Powermatic Data Systems' ROCE

To sum it up, Powermatic Data Systems has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 132% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Powermatic Data Systems, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here