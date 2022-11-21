Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Powermatic Data Systems (SGX:BCY) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Powermatic Data Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$9.4m ÷ (S$81m - S$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Powermatic Data Systems has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.5% generated by the Communications industry.

See our latest analysis for Powermatic Data Systems

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Powermatic Data Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Powermatic Data Systems, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Powermatic Data Systems Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Powermatic Data Systems. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Powermatic Data Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Powermatic Data Systems' ROCE

To sum it up, Powermatic Data Systems has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 132% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Powermatic Data Systems, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Mahathir’s Shock Election Loss Marks End of Decades-Long Career

    (Bloomberg) -- At 97, Mahathir Mohamad was looking to the future, plotting to form a government once again after Malaysia’s national vote. Instead, the country’s longest-serving leader finds himself dumped out of parliament in what’s likely to be the end of his storied political career.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks D

  • Oregon Psychedelics Companies Set The Stage For Future Regulations Of Natural Medicine Centers

    Silo Wellness (OTCQB: SILFF) aims to establish a psilocybin center retreat in the New Frontier Ranch in Jackson County seems closer to becoming a reality. November is the month in which two parallel processes are taking place. On the one hand, many local ballots included the possibility to "opt-out" of Measure 109's psilocybin service centers proposal. Jackson County voters finally decided to allow for the facilities to be created in its territory. On the other hand, interested parties are discu

  • Seattle Kraken send Shane Wright to American Hockey League on conditioning loan

    The fourth overall selection in 2022 NHL draft, Shane Wright is heading to American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds on conditioning loan.

  • China Reopening, E-Commerce Plays Sell Off in Hong Kong as Lockdowns Re-emerge

    Cities that have been trying opening-up experiments have shifted into reverse, scaring the China bulls.

  • Best Buy is offering deals on the Theragun Elite, Theragun mini and more during their Black Friday 2022 sale

    Best Buy is offering deals on the Theragun Elite, Theragun mini and more.

  • Listen to this 16-year-old New Yorker's coming of age journey in the big apple

    In this episode, we follow a 16-year-old man as he expresses his love for New York City. He acknowledges that as he changes and gets older, the city that he knows and loves will change too. Sometimes for the better, and sometimes for the worse. But he's always going to love the greatest city in the world.

  • Yemen: Houthi drones attack ship at oil terminal

    Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship at an oil terminal in the south of the country on Monday, the internationally recognized government said, in the latest in a series of recent attacks that threaten to escalate the conflict after months of relative calm. The government, which controls the territory where the terminal is located, said in a statement that the strike took place while a commercial ship was in the port of Al-Dabah, near the city of Mukalla, and that it had been carried out by drones. The Houthis appeared to acknowledge the afternoon strike in a series of tweets.

  • Ballooning use of laughing gas in Europe is no joke, drugs agency says

    The recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas", is on the rise in Europe among young people, producing worrying numbers of poisonings, the European Union drugs monitoring agency EMCDDA said in a study. It has a legitimate wide range of medical, industrial and commercial uses, particularly as propellant in whipped cream dispensers or water siphons for which purpose it is sold in compact, inexpensive cartridges online or in supermarkets. In some European countries, particular concerns have been raised since 2017, when larger cylinders of the gas that deliberately target the recreational market appeared, often luring teenagers inexperienced with drug use.

  • World Cup fans cheer on their teams in Doha, Qatar

    STORY: In the past, the Iranian soccer team was a source of fired up national pride throughout the country. Now, with mass protests, many would prefer it withdrew from the World Cup being held just across the Gulf from their homeland.Hamid Sha, a fan of Iranian soccer said, "we come here to support our national team, but our national teams are not the best representatives of Iranians around the world."Before traveling to Doha the team met with hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photos of the players with Raisi, one of them bowing in front of him, went viral while the street unrest raged on, prompting an outcry on social media.England hammered Iran 6-2 on Monday in an emphatic World Cup opener.

  • Kareem Daniel to Exit Disney as Bob Iger Returns

    The head of Disney's DMED division was one of former CEO Bob Chapek's top lieutenants.

  • Letters to the Editor: Rodeos terrorize animals. You don't have to be a 'Marxist' to see that

    You don't have to be a 'Marxist' to believe the terrorizing of animals while onlookers cheer is a sick spectacle.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings reacts to surprise news that Disney is bringing back Bob Iger: 'Ugh. I had been hoping Iger would run for president'

    Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger has mulled a US presidential run in the past, but later said he was "naive" about his chances of winning.

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • Intel Faces ‘Exceptionally Difficult’ Years

    Cowen Matthew Ramsay reinstated coverage of Intel stock at Market Perform. He sees 2023 and 2024 as big challenges after "a rough 2022."

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.