PowerSchool valued at over $3 billion in NYSE debut as shares rise

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc rose 2.8% in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, giving the cloud-based education software provider a valuation of about $3.57 billion.

PowerSchool, which is backed by private equity firms Vista Equity Partners and Onex Corp, sold 39.5 million shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $18.00 apiece, the bottom end of its target range.

The Folsom, California-based company raised $710.5 million in the IPO, making it the largest listing in the K-12 education software space in North America, PowerSchool said.

PowerSchool was unofficially started by Greg Porter as a teenager when he developed record-keeping software at his high school in 1983. The school in California paid Porter and his friend $350 for the program.

Fourteen years later, Porter sold the first version of PowerSchool Student Information System. The company now has customers in more than 90 countries and its software is used by 45 million students globally.

PowerSchool's listing comes as school districts have steadily increased investment in cloud-based software solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend aristocrats with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with Over 4% Yield. According to data from a book called Active Value Investing: Making Money in […]

  • Apple’s blowout earnings didn’t help its stock, and here’s why

    Apple Inc.'s stunning fiscal third quarter was overshadowed by the company's forecast for slowing growth in September quarter, putting a damper on its record results.

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Diving in After-Hours Trading Today

    This earnings season isn't shaping up to be a merry one for coronavirus stock Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) following the release of its latest earnings after the market close Tuesday. For its second quarter, Teladoc managed to grow its top line by 109% to $503 million, fueled by 138% growth in the company's access fees (which accounted for 86% of total revenue). More than a little of this was due to expenses related to the large-scale acquisition of healthcare sector peer Livongo Health.

  • These 2 Blue-Chip Stocks Could Send Markets Lower Wednesday Morning

    The stock market took a tumble on Tuesday as investors seemed to lose confidence in the economy's ability to overcome new potential obstacles. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posted somewhat deeper losses. Below, we'll look more closely at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) to see why their fundamental businesses performed well although their share prices moved lower.

  • Troubles keep growing for American Pharoah owner in bankruptcy case

    Ahmed Zayat’s legal team asks to cut ties with the owner of Triple Crown winner.

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • These Growth Stocks Are Bargains Because of 1 Unreasonable Fear

    Don't let a single day's market movements make you lose your long-term mindset.

  • 3 Reasons Caribou Biosciences Could Be the Best Gene-Editing Stock for Your Portfolio

    Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) filed its paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) only days after Intellia's announcement. The company was co-founded by Jennifer Doudna, who shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool. Although she is not employed by the company, she still serves on its scientific advisory board.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are about 30% below January 2021 highs. Nio ES8 electric SUVs being loaded for transit to Norway. Nio has been quickly growing sales of its EVs.

  • Peeking under the hood at Lordstown Motors' latest deal

    Lordstown Motors just announced an apparent rescue deal in a gambit that layers more financial engineering into the pre-revenue electric truck maker that last year merged with a SPAC.Catch up quick: The company is now under federal investigation for misleading investors about its preorders, and in June it said it may not be able to begin vehicle production or continue as a going concern. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving t

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,