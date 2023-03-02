Powership Capital Management Ltd Launch New Corporate Website

With its new look, the website encapsulates a unified brand from Powership Capital Management Limited and highlights the Company's dedication to elevating the financial services industry for its International Clients,



Harbour View St, Central - (NewMediaWire) - March 2, 2023 - ("Powership Capital Management Ltd") (SFC CE No.: BIV461), is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's newly-designed corporate website. The project is the result of an initiative to further elevate The Powership brand, support its business partners, and inspire employees. The new website exemplifies how, for over 10 years, Powership remains an essential partner to its customers by providing innovative thinking that delivers unique and valuable solutions. To view the website, please visit. https://www.powercm.com/





"Our expertise, leadership, and culture have led Powership Capital Management to be regarded as a thought leader throughout the financial services industry," said Meng Li, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer. "With the launch of a new website, we are excited by the opportunity to reinforce our brand as a market leader that supports its partners in unique ways which stand apart from our competitors."

The website gives visitors a clear visual representation of Powership's business lines and how each supports its partners by defining payments innovation with Fintech Solutions, providing lending and deposit solutions to financial professionals through Institutional Banking, and advocating for the unique needs of small businesses and fleet management with Commercial lending. Executives from Powership also demonstrate their expertise with thought leadership and insight into industry trends available on the Company's website. www.powercm.com

The new look and user-friendly experience of the website empowers current and future employees by highlighting the Company's dynamic culture, corporate mission and values, Diversity & Inclusion practices, career development opportunities, company announcements, and upcoming events. Although our old website served us well, we found the increasing internet restrictions implemented on the mainland were hampering our international clients the access they deserved.

"We are proud to have our new corporate website as an informative resource for the Powership community," said Meng Li, Chief Executive Officer. "Our organization remains committed to elevating the banking industry and this website helps accelerate the brand which supports our forward-thinking mission and overall company vision."

About Powership Capital Management Limited

At Powership Capital Management Limited, we pledge to live and work in line with our core principles.

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance defines Powership Capital Management Limited as a Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), Type 4 (advising on securities), and Type 9 (asset management) company.

Powership Capital Management Limited is registered with The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to undertake regulated activities related to dealing and advising on securities under registration CE No.: BIV461.

For more information, please visit. https://www.powercm.com/

Media Contact Details

Company Name

Powership Capital Management Limited

Contact Name

Meng Li

Email

info@powercm.com

Address

One International Finance Centre, Harbour View St, Central, Hong Kong

Website

https://www.powercm.com/