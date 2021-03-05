PowerUp CT planning rally, march for Saturday, nearly a year after Soto's death

Mar. 5—MANCHESTER — Less than a month from the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of resident Jose Soto during an arrest, PowerUp CT is hosting a rally and march this weekend to protest a police incident and arrest from last week.

A Rally for Justice and march is set for 2 p.m. Saturday starting at the organization's usual meeting spot — the corner of Main and Center streets across from Town Hall. From there, the group will march to the Manchester Police Department at 239 E. Middle Turnpike.

Keren Prescott, founder of PowerUp CT, said her organization already has been planning events this month to pressure the governor to declare racism a public health crisis in the state and in remembrance of the Soto shooting. Then Prescott and organizers were notified of an incident last Feb. 26 in which Manchester police entered a residence to arrest Dwight James Newton-Batchelor, 26, after an argument was reported.

In a 22-second video shared to PowerUp's Facebook page, Batchelor is seen being arrested by police wearing just his shorts while Vicky Batchelor, his wife, asks why he's being arrested. Children in the room can be heard crying in the background. In the caption Vicky Batchelor wrote that her husband was cleaning the room listening to music while she was in the bathroom.

She wrote that he was charged with breach of peace and resisting arrest and was released by police at the station later on.

Prescott said that incidents like this can often escalate, so she said there needs to be checks and balances and accountability on policing.

"There is this mistrust in part of the community — especially among the Black and brown people — with the Manchester PD," Prescott said. "We are treated much differently than the rest of the town."

According to the incident report for Batchelor's arrest, police were dispatched to the Hawthorn Suites Hotel after an employee called to say they had heard a dispute between a man and woman in the room and children were present. Batchelor opened the door holding a broom when police arrived, and told police he was cleaning up. Loud music made it hard to talk to Batchelor, police said, and they asked to speak with the woman in the room.

Batchelor told them he did not like police and they weren't allowed in the room, but officers said they couldn't leave until they spoke with the woman in the room, the report says. Batchelor argued with police and asked them to leave, eventually trying to close the door. One of the officers prevented the door from being closed with his foot, and again told Batchelor that he couldn't leave until he spoke with the woman in the room.

Batchelor called to his wife, who was in the bathroom, and repeated to officers he knew his rights and asked for a supervisor, the report says.

Manchester police Sgt. David Roy arrived at the scene and told Batchelor that police had the right to go inside and check the welfare of all the residents.

Police went inside, the report says, and Roy went to the bathroom and knocked on the door. Vicky Batchelor came outside and also was upset officers were in her room. She told police she hadn't had an argument with her husband and she was on the phone in the bathroom.

In the incident report, police wrote that Batchelor continued to argue with officers over violating his rights, continued to refuse to turn down the loud music, and kept walking toward officers still holding the broomstick from earlier.

"Dwight was detained in handcuffs, due to his agitated behavior," Manchester police Officer Maria Garay wrote in the incident report.

Batchelor was escorted outside without shoes or a shirt and placed in a cruiser, the report says. He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and resisting arrest. While in booking, Batchelor told police that he did get into an argument with his wife while she was on the phone, but nothing physical had happened.

He was later released on $5,000 bond and told police he was going to stay with his mother in New Britain or a friend in Manchester.

Prescott said her organization still is pushing for a civilian review board in Manchester and wants police to hand over complaint forms to people they're interacting with during incidents or arrests.

