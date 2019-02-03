Is PPAP Automotive Limited (NSE:PPAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, PPAP Automotive Limited (NSE:PPAP) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.5%. Does PPAP Automotive tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

How I analyze a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

NSEI:PPAP Historical Dividend Yield February 3rd 19 More

How does PPAP Automotive fare?

PPAP Automotive has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 16%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect PPAP’s payout to fall to 14% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 1.7%.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Relative to peers, PPAP Automotive has a yield of 1.5%, which is high for Auto Components stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, PPAP Automotive ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

