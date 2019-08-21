PPAP Automotive Limited (NSE:PPAP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy PPAP Automotive Limited (NSE:PPAP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 26th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of October.

PPAP Automotive's next dividend payment will be ₹2.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹4.50 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PPAP Automotive stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of ₹185.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether PPAP Automotive can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PPAP Automotive is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that PPAP Automotive's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see PPAP Automotive's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, PPAP Automotive has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PPAP Automotive? PPAP Automotive has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. PPAP Automotive looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.