PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

As you might know, PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) recently reported its full-year numbers. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit RM6.2b. Statutory earnings fell 4.3% short of analyst forecasts, reaching RM1.54 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, PPB Group Berhad's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM6.35b in 2023. This would be a modest 3.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decrease 6.5% to RM1.44 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM6.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM1.41 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of RM20.32, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on PPB Group Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM24.10 and the most bearish at RM19.10 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that PPB Group Berhad is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that PPB Group Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.2% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 5.0% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 0.2% annually. So it's clear that despite the slowdown in growth, PPB Group Berhad is still expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PPB Group Berhad's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM20.32, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple PPB Group Berhad analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for PPB Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

