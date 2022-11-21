PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at PPB Group Berhad (KLSE:PPB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for PPB Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0033 = RM89m ÷ (RM29b - RM2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, PPB Group Berhad has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PPB Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PPB Group Berhad here for free.

So How Is PPB Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at PPB Group Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.3% from 1.1% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for PPB Group Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 30% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with PPB Group Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

