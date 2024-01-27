PPB officer involved in downtown apartment shooting identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland police officer involved in a fatal shooting of a suspect at a Downtown Portland apartment building was identified by police Saturday afternoon.

According to Portland police, Officer Joshua Howery, a 23-year veteran of the bureau and member of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), shot and killed a suspect while responding with PPB, SERT and the Crisis Negotiation Team to a report of shots fired on the 8th floor of the Portland Astoria (directly across the street from the KOIN Tower) on Jan. 14.

Around two hours after the initial dispatch, a neighbor reported bullets piercing their walls, prompting Officer Howery to use “deadly force,” according to PPB.

Officers reportedly found an AR-15 style rifle lying next to the suspect, identified by police as Matthew Holland.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officer Howery has been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol, officials said.

PPB and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the shooting.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact Portland police.

