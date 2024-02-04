PPD: 1 charged in connection to distribution of drugs and firing gun while eluding police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested in connection to a drug operation and charged after eluding police and firing his gun in Portsmouth, police said. He was also served outstanding charges in several Hampton Roads cities.

Special Investigations Unit detectives identified 35-year-old Keeshawn Faltz as the man seen delivering narcotics to a street level drug dealer. Faltz was also wanted on charges from several local cities, so a Flock alert was entered for his car, police said.

On Feb. 1, officers from different tactical units conducted an operation targeting street level narcotics distribution and wanted subjects.

Courtesy: PPD

Courtesy: PPD

Courtesy: PPD

Faltz’s vehicle was seen in the downtown area and was found unoccupied at a hotel in the 300 Block of Effingham Street. Faltz was seen getting into the vehicle and fled the scene before being apprehended, police said. However, while leaving the hotel parking lot he struck a curb, and the car was disabled in the 300 Block of Green Street.

Faltz got out with a gun in his hand and ran. While fleeing from officers, he fell and shot one bullet.

A Police K9 found him hiding in a storage area with his gun. After being ordered to come out, he was taken into custody without further incident and the handgun was recovered. There were no injuries to the public, police or Faltz, police said.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, felony eluding police and driving while suspended.

He was served with outstanding charges in Portsmouth, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and VADOC. These charges included robbery, assault charges, failure to appear, etc.

