PPD: 21-year-old Pensacola man arrested after shooting juvenile male

The Pensacola Police Department have arrested a suspect in one of two shootings that left victims hospitalized this weekend.

During a regular weekly press conference by Mayor D.C. Reeves on Monday, PPD Deputy Chief Kevin Christman said that deputies arrested 21-year-old Tre'Quan Macie Lee Butler for allegedly shooting a "juvenile male" around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Torres Avenue.

"A juvenile male was located at Sacred Heart with non-life threatening injuries," Christman said during the press conference. "That case is also ongoing and active, and there are other charges pending additional suspects."

The age of the victim and the circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

Butler was charged with aggravated battery and firing a weapon in a public or residential area.

Five wanted: ECSO: Five suspects pistol-whip elderly man, shoot dog during burglary attempt

Sunday shooting: One person wounded in downtown Pensacola shooting

The first Sunday shooting occurred at approximately 3:49 a.m., when Pensacola police received multiple 911 calls to the area of Jefferson and Government streets, according to a PPD news release. Once officers arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Officers began providing aid, and he was trauma alerted and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears related to a disturbance between a group of people, the release said. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect had some interaction before opening fire and striking the victim.

The suspect(s) fled north on Jefferson Street in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Pensacola police at 850-435-1901, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or download the P3 App on your smartphone.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida man Tre'Quan Butler arrested for Torres Ave shooting