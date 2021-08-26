PPD arrest man involved in numerous criminal activities

Aug. 26—PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department announced the arrest of Antwuan Winbush Thursday.

Winbush was wanted out of the Scioto County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for an Attempted Murder charge. With the assistance of the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team, Portsmouth Police patrol officers located Winbush in the 1000 block of Findley St.

Winbush was taken into custody without incident. Winbush was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and will now face the charges of Attempted Murder and two counts of Felonious Assault.

Winbush has been involved in numerous criminal activities in the City of Portsmouth and has a history of violence. Getting these types of criminals off the street is a top priority of the Portsmouth Police Department.

The Portsmouth Police Department extends its appreciation to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team.