PPD arrests two individuals suspected in downtown Pensacola shooting

Pensacola police announced Tuesday morning that officers made two arrests stemming from the Sunday morning shooting in downtown Pensacola.

Pensacola police served search warrants at two different homes and arrested Rashawn Lamar Posey and Warren Quinterral Grahamm early Tuesday morning for their alleged involvement in the Sunday shooting on Jefferson and Government streets that left one injured, according to a press release.

"(Posey) was arrested for aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and attempted murder," the release states. "(Grahamm) was arrested for being an accessory after the fact to the same charges as Posey."

The release also said the investigation is ongoing. Both individuals were booked into the Escambia County Jail on $350,000 bond.

What happened Sunday at 3:49 a.m.?

At approximately 3:49 a.m. Sunday, Pensacola police received multiple 911 calls to the area of Jefferson and Government streets, according to a Pensacola Police Department news release. Once officers arrived, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Officers began providing aid, and he was trauma alerted and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears related to a disturbance between a group of people, an initial release stated. A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect had some interaction before opening fire and striking the victim.

