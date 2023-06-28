Pensacola Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff's Office is on scene in Cantonment after a PPD officer fatally shot an unidentified man.

Spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal that the officer involved in the shooting was investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Ninth Avenue and Wright Street in Pensacola around 2:30 p.m. The officer then developed a lead that brought him to the 1500 block of Durant Lane.

"He arrived at that address and was met outside by a male individual," Wood said. "Words were exchanged and a scuffle began. During that scuffle, shots were fired by the officer at the suspect, striking the suspect."

Wood said the suspect died at the scene. The officer had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to Wood, it is unknown if the man who was shot was the suspect in the hit-and-run investigation.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PPD, ECSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Cantonment