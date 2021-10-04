PPD investigating homicide, victim identified

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 4—PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

On Oct. 1, 2021, at approximately 5:29 p.m. Portsmouth Dispatch 911 center received a call of a person shot multiple times at 2222 Eck Ct.

Portsmouth Police Patrol officers along with Portsmouth Fire/EMS responded to the scene. Once inside the residence, Officers located Timothy Perkins, age 20, from Chillicothe, Ohio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Perkins was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Scioto County Coroner's Office along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification responded to Eck Court to assist in the investigation. Perkins was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for autopsy.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Lee Bower at 740-354-1600.

Additional updates will be released once available.

