PPD: Officers are searching for man wanted in stabbing near Tanglewood Apartments

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to a stabbing that happened on Thursday.

According to a Tweet posted by PPD, officers are searching for the suspect in the area of Tanglewood Apartments off Spanish Trail Road.

The suspect is a Black male wearing black shorts and is not wearing a shirt.

PPD spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal it is a minor stabbing and is domestic in nature.

If anyone has information regarding the man's whereabouts, the PPD says to immediately call 911.

