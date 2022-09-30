PPD: Pensacola man allegedly lured child to abandoned building to molest him

Pensacola Police Department officers arrested and charged a homeless man in Pensacola Friday morning with lewd and lascivious behavior for allegedly luring a child to an abandoned building and molesting him.

Sherman Lee Hughley, 63-year-old registered sex offender, was charged with the second-degree felony after he allegedly bought a child "a few drinks and snacks," lured the child to a secluded spot and touched him inappropriately.

Hughley allegedly approached the child as the boy was getting off the school bus and led him to an abandoned building. The report did not indicate where the incident occurred.

"Upon arriving at (the abandoned building), (child) stated both him and Hughley were sitting outside behind the abandoned property prior to entering the building," the report notes. "Before entering the building, (child) mentioned that Hughley requested ... a hug."

During the hug, Hughley allegedly grabbed the buttocks of the child with both hands, according to the police report.

After entering the building, Hughley alleged asked the child to pull down his own pants, and the child refused. Hughley then allegedly pulled his own pants down, exposing his underwear to the child.

Detectives who interviewed Hughley also charged him with an additional count of lewd and lascivious behavior after Hughley reportedly confessed to molesting a different child.

The details of Hughley's second case were not immediately available.

Hughley is currently charged with two counts lewd and lascivious behavior between two different cases and is being held in the Escambia County Jail on $60,000 bond.

