PPD: Pensacola man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting

The Pensacola Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Pensacola man Sunday after he allegedly shot a woman Friday.

Michael Henderson Jr. was booked into Escambia County Jail and charged with attempted murder during the commission of a felony after he allegedly shot a woman near Hayne and Jordan streets Friday.

"The victim is not being identified at this time," a PPD news release says. "After receiving information, Henderson was located and arrested in the Mayfair area (Sunday) without incident."

He's also charged with burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and cruelty toward a child. The circumstances regarding the child cruelty charges were not immediately available Monday.

Henderson is held on $90,000 bond.

