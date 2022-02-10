Suspect arrested in early morning armed robbery at CVS

Jennifer Rich, Pensacola News Journal
Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted for using a handgun to rob a CVS store early Thursday morning.

Pensacola Police officers deployed drones and K9s in the area of North Pace Boulevard and Cervantes Street after the suspect left the store with stolen cash.

Public Information Officer Mike Wood said the suspect was tracked by a K9 to where he was hiding on the second floor balcony of a residence in the 600 block of North Q Street.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the stolen money was recovered.

