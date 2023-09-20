PPD searching for suspect after shooting near Workman Middle School during basketball game

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place Tuesday night outside of Workman Middle School during a student basketball game.

PPD spokesperson Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that officers responded to the school after receiving reports of a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m.

"Officers who were inside the school during a basketball game were alerted to the shooting and went outside to investigate," a PPD news release sent after the incident said. "They located one adult male with a gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition."

The release says the shots were fired from a vehicle on Langley Avenue.

Workman Middle School went on a brief lockdown while PPD investigated the incident, but were later cleared to leave. No students were injured.

PPD is still searching for a suspect and asks anyone with any information to call PPD at 850-435-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

