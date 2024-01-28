PPD: Seven arrests and 12 vehicles and 3 guns recovered

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it has worked with several law enforcement agencies to recover 12 stolen vehicles over two weeks.







Officers from the Fountain Police Department, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and local Parole worked with PPD for two weeks in January on the recoveries. PPD said along with the 12 cars, 3 guns were seized and seven people were arrested.

One of the drivers was Diego Trujillo, who was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant. Trujillo was arrested after eluding officers by exiting a stolen car, leaving it in gear to roll across East 4th Street before it came to a stop hitting a curb, according to PPD.

The most recent arrest was of a 14-year-old boy with a warrant. According to police, the teen will have charges for motor vehicle theft.

PPD warns you should never leave your car running while unoccupied, even in cold weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.